KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
fox10phoenix.com
Tourists get stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks
Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
A large hospital complex planned for Flagstaff has Verde Valley residents worried it will redirect funds Northern Arizona Healthcare has promised to invest in Yavapai County. The people of Flagstaff, however, have different concerns.
theprescotttimes.com
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies
prescottenews.com
Fentanyl Overdose Leads to Crash and Arrest – Prescott Valley Police Department
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, Prescott Valley Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Florentine Road and N. Golden Way for a single-vehicle accident with witnesses reporting the driver was unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an unresponsive male in the...
theprescotttimes.com
Shoplifter Caught By Help Of Witnesses
Between June 19, 2022, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700.00 from Home Depot and Wal-Mart within the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. During these four separate thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police Officers, collected the required investigative information, collecting video surveillance evidence, completed a detailed written police report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
prescottenews.com
Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department
AZFamily
Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
NASA's new lunar rover can climb rocks, drive sideways, has a toilet and is tooling around north of Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The United States' road to the Moon starts here -- on a dusty, pointy, hurts-to-walk on lava flow about 45 minutes north of Flagstaff. The lava flow is about 50,000 years old. What's bumping and swerving on it is the newest in NASA rides: A lunar rover.
This Arizona City Is Finally Getting A In-N-Out Burger
This city just made a public lease agreement with the chain.
Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities.
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
jackcentral.org
NAU soccer wins first Big Sky Title since 2010 with a 3-0 win over PSU
NAU soccer wins first Big Sky Title since 2010 with a 3-0 win over PSU. .@NAUWomensSoccer clinches their first Big Sky regular season conference title since 2010 in a thrilling 3-0 win against @psuviksWSOC. The Lumberjacks earned the No. 1 seed in the @BigSky_Soccer Tournament in Greeley, Colorado in November.
jackcentral.org
NAU soccer beats Sac State 2-0 to clinch Big Sky top seed
NAU dominated in its penultimate game against Sacramento State Hornets, winning 2-0 and showing how formidable its offense and defense can be, getting more than twice as many shots on goal as the Hornets. In the first half, Sacramento State started with the ball and immediately started on the attack....
