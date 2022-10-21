Read full article on original website
ESPN
Lorenzo Musetti downs Matteo Berrettini to win Tennis Napoli Cup
Lorenzo Musetti claimed the second ATP Tour title of his career on Sunday, beating compatriot Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to win the final of the Tennis Napoli Cup. Neither player could muster a break of serve in the opening set, but No. 4 seed Musetti forced a mini-break in ensuing tiebreak before converting a third set point to take it 7-5.
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Swiatek holds firm at the top as Pegula and Gauff make Top 4 debuts
Poland’s Iga Swiatek held firm to the No 1 spot on the WTA Tour, beginning her 29th week at the top of the world rankings. The 21-year-old has a lead of 5,780 points over her closest challenger – Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, who sits at No 2. Weeks...
tennismajors.com
Belgian Zanevska beats Golubic in Rouen to win second WTA title
Belgian Maryna Zanevska completed a fairytale week as she won her second WTA Tour title with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the Rouen Open on Sunday. The 29-year-old, ranked No 85, came through a tough opening set and pulled away in the second for a victory that will move her up around 25 spots in the rankings.
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune upends Tsitsipas in Stockholm to win second ATP Tour title
Danish teenager Holger Rune added another big-name victim – and a second career ATP Tour title – on Sunday as he beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old hit 20 winners and just 13 unforced errors in an almost flawless performance,...
tennismajors.com
Nadal set for competition at Paris Masters and ATP Finals in Turin, says coach Carlos Moya
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is reportedly a go for this year’s Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, according to his coach Carlos Moya, per Spanish TV. Carlos Moya saying Nadal is preparing the Rolex Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin ! https://t.co/BI0UUSAjnp.
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Bublik into second round
Kazakh Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Russian lucky loser Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 7-6 (2) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Monday evening. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Italian Lorenzo...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...
