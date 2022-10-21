ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Nakashima edges Goffin to reach second round in Basel

American Brandon Nakashima moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Belgian wildcard David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday. Moving on 💪@b_nakashima defeats Goffin 2-6 7-6 6-4 and makes the second round at #SwissOpenIndoors! pic.twitter.com/JfNXy3ftbD. — Tennis...
tennismajors.com

Ruusuvuori defeats 2020 finalist Sonego at Vienna

Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 43, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, and American Frances Tiafoe next. Sonego enjoyed...
tennismajors.com

Vienna Open: Hurkacz books spot in second round

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener...
tennismajors.com

Wawrinka reunites with Magnus Norman to write a final chapter

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has reunited with former coach Magnus Norman, the former world No 2 under whom he achieved his best results. Wawrinka and Norman, the 2000 Roland-Garros finalist and winner of 12 ATP singles titles, started working together in 2013 and the Swiss went on to win all of his three Major titles during that time – the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. During their partnership, Wawrinka also won the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters; Switzerland’s first Davis Cup title in 2014, qualified for the ATP Finals every year and peaked at No 3 in the rankings.
tennismajors.com

Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round

Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
TEXAS STATE
tennismajors.com

Shapovalov into second round at Vienna, where Taylor Fritz waits

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by beating Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Shapovalov owns the 4-2 lifetime record against Fritz, but it was the American who took their last meeting a few weeks ago in Tokyo.
tennismajors.com

Swiss Indoors: Bautista Agut moves into second round

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will face Andy Murray next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com

Danish teenager Rune upends Tsitsipas in Stockholm to win second ATP Tour title

Danish teenager Holger Rune added another big-name victim – and a second career ATP Tour title – on Sunday as he beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old hit 20 winners and just 13 unforced errors in an almost flawless performance,...
tennismajors.com

Fritz survives Nishioka in three, advances to second round at Vienna

American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, moved into the second round of the Vienna Open by defeating Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday. Back from the brink 👏@Taylor_Fritz97 saves a match point before coming back to beat Nishioka 6-7 7-6...
tennismajors.com

Alert: Andy Murray rallies to reach second round at Basel

Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday afternoon. Murray, ranked No 49, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6...
tennismajors.com

Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...
tennismajors.com

Carreno Busta powers past Baez into second round at Basel

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by beating Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday. The Spaniard was untroubled throughout, saving both break points he faced and dropping just eight points on serve in...
tennismajors.com

Cerundolo eases into round two at Vienna

Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo beat Austrian wildcard Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday evening. Cerundolo, ranked No 29, will face the winner of the match between Chilean Cristian Garin and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Late rally helps Murray survive Safiullin in Basel

With his fate hanging in he balance in Basel, Andy Murray did what he has done all season: battled ferociously. The 35-year-old Scot rallied from a set down – and 4-1 down in the third – to defeat Roman Safiullin 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the Swiss Indoors Basel.
tennismajors.com

Belgian Zanevska beats Golubic in Rouen to win second WTA title

Belgian Maryna Zanevska completed a fairytale week as she won her second WTA Tour title with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the Rouen Open on Sunday. The 29-year-old, ranked No 85, came through a tough opening set and pulled away in the second for a victory that will move her up around 25 spots in the rankings.
tennismajors.com

Sakkari finishes off Bouzkova to set up final against Pegula in Guadalajara

Greek Maria Sakkari completed a 7-5, 6-4 win over Czech Marie Bouzkova on Sunday as she booked a place in the final of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis. In a match held over at one set to love to Sakkari overnight, the world No 6 raced...
tennismajors.com

Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy