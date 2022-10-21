Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has reunited with former coach Magnus Norman, the former world No 2 under whom he achieved his best results. Wawrinka and Norman, the 2000 Roland-Garros finalist and winner of 12 ATP singles titles, started working together in 2013 and the Swiss went on to win all of his three Major titles during that time – the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. During their partnership, Wawrinka also won the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters; Switzerland’s first Davis Cup title in 2014, qualified for the ATP Finals every year and peaked at No 3 in the rankings.

3 HOURS AGO