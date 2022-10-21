Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Nakashima edges Goffin to reach second round in Basel
American Brandon Nakashima moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Belgian wildcard David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday. Moving on 💪@b_nakashima defeats Goffin 2-6 7-6 6-4 and makes the second round at #SwissOpenIndoors! pic.twitter.com/JfNXy3ftbD. — Tennis...
tennismajors.com
Thiem dream! Austrian saves two match points for emotional win over Tommy Paul in Vienna
After rallying from a set down against Tommy Paul on Tuesday in Vienna, it appeared that Dominic Thiem had run out of steam – and opportunities – against the American. Facing two match points in the third-set tiebreak, the 2019 Erste Bank Open champion never quit. Thiem steeled...
tennismajors.com
Ruusuvuori defeats 2020 finalist Sonego at Vienna
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 43, will play the winner of the match between Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, and American Frances Tiafoe next. Sonego enjoyed...
tennismajors.com
Vienna Open: Hurkacz books spot in second round
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9), 3-6, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday evening. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori next. Vienna ATP 500, other first-round results (Wiener...
tennismajors.com
Wawrinka reunites with Magnus Norman to write a final chapter
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has reunited with former coach Magnus Norman, the former world No 2 under whom he achieved his best results. Wawrinka and Norman, the 2000 Roland-Garros finalist and winner of 12 ATP singles titles, started working together in 2013 and the Swiss went on to win all of his three Major titles during that time – the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open. During their partnership, Wawrinka also won the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters; Switzerland’s first Davis Cup title in 2014, qualified for the ATP Finals every year and peaked at No 3 in the rankings.
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka reaches second round
Swiss Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Norwegian Casper Ruud, the second seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Wawrinka, ranked No 194, will face American Brandon Nakashima next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results (Halle Saint-Jacques, EUR...
tennismajors.com
Alcaraz to face Draper in stacked Basel draw; Murray v Safiullin after Korda withdrawal
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will need to hit the ground running on his return to action this week in Basel after he was drawn to face in-form Briton Jack Draper, one of several mouthwatering first-round matches for the Swiss Indoors. The US Open champion, beaten in the first round...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
tennismajors.com
Shapovalov into second round at Vienna, where Taylor Fritz waits
Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by beating Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Shapovalov owns the 4-2 lifetime record against Fritz, but it was the American who took their last meeting a few weeks ago in Tokyo.
tennismajors.com
Swiss Indoors: Bautista Agut moves into second round
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Serb qualifier Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Tuesday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will face Andy Murray next. Basle ATP 500, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune upends Tsitsipas in Stockholm to win second ATP Tour title
Danish teenager Holger Rune added another big-name victim – and a second career ATP Tour title – on Sunday as he beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old hit 20 winners and just 13 unforced errors in an almost flawless performance,...
tennismajors.com
Fritz survives Nishioka in three, advances to second round at Vienna
American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, moved into the second round of the Vienna Open by defeating Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday. Back from the brink 👏@Taylor_Fritz97 saves a match point before coming back to beat Nishioka 6-7 7-6...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Andy Murray rallies to reach second round at Basel
Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday afternoon. Murray, ranked No 49, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6...
tennismajors.com
Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...
tennismajors.com
Carreno Busta powers past Baez into second round at Basel
Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 5 seed, reached the second round of the Swiss Indoors by beating Argentinian Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-1 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Tuesday. The Spaniard was untroubled throughout, saving both break points he faced and dropping just eight points on serve in...
tennismajors.com
Cerundolo eases into round two at Vienna
Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo beat Austrian wildcard Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday evening. Cerundolo, ranked No 29, will face the winner of the match between Chilean Cristian Garin and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Late rally helps Murray survive Safiullin in Basel
With his fate hanging in he balance in Basel, Andy Murray did what he has done all season: battled ferociously. The 35-year-old Scot rallied from a set down – and 4-1 down in the third – to defeat Roman Safiullin 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the Swiss Indoors Basel.
tennismajors.com
Belgian Zanevska beats Golubic in Rouen to win second WTA title
Belgian Maryna Zanevska completed a fairytale week as she won her second WTA Tour title with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the Rouen Open on Sunday. The 29-year-old, ranked No 85, came through a tough opening set and pulled away in the second for a victory that will move her up around 25 spots in the rankings.
tennismajors.com
Sakkari finishes off Bouzkova to set up final against Pegula in Guadalajara
Greek Maria Sakkari completed a 7-5, 6-4 win over Czech Marie Bouzkova on Sunday as she booked a place in the final of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis. In a match held over at one set to love to Sakkari overnight, the world No 6 raced...
tennismajors.com
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
