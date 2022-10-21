ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes

For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
tennismajors.com

Nakashima edges Goffin to reach second round in Basel

American Brandon Nakashima moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Belgian wildcard David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday. Moving on 💪@b_nakashima defeats Goffin 2-6 7-6 6-4 and makes the second round at #SwissOpenIndoors! pic.twitter.com/JfNXy3ftbD. — Tennis...
tennismajors.com

Cerundolo eases into round two at Vienna

Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo beat Austrian wildcard Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday evening. Cerundolo, ranked No 29, will face the winner of the match between Chilean Cristian Garin and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Swiss Indoors: Rinderknech moves into second round

French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech edged out Croat Marin Čilić, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. The Frenchman saved a pair of match points with Cilic serving for the...
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
tennismajors.com

Shapovalov into second round at Vienna, where Taylor Fritz waits

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Vienna Open by beating Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 6-4 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Tuesday. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play American Taylor Fritz, the No 4 seed, next. Shapovalov owns the 4-2 lifetime record against Fritz, but it was the American who took their last meeting a few weeks ago in Tokyo.
tennismajors.com

Was this the week that the kids took a major step forward on the ATP Tour?

The exploits of 19-year old Carlos Alcaraz this year put everything young players do on the ATP Tour in a slightly different perspective but on Sunday, in three finals in three European cities, it was hard not to come away with a feeling that the new generation are making big inroads.
tennismajors.com

Vienna Open: Khachanov into second round

Russian Karen Khachanov won against American qualifier J.J. Wolf 7-6 (4), 7-5 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday afternoon. Khachanov, ranked No 18, will face the winner of the match between German lucky loser Oscar Otte and Daniel Evans next.
tennismajors.com

Musetti upsets fellow Italian Berrettini to win second career title in Naples

Lorenzo Musetti uspet his compatriot Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-2 to win the Tennis Napoli Cup trophy on Sunday. The flamboyant Italian was the better player throughout and richly deserved his second career title., completing a perfect week without dropping a set. Berrettini had needed a medical timeout in the...
tennismajors.com

Belgian Zanevska beats Golubic in Rouen to win second WTA title

Belgian Maryna Zanevska completed a fairytale week as she won her second WTA Tour title with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the Rouen Open on Sunday. The 29-year-old, ranked No 85, came through a tough opening set and pulled away in the second for a victory that will move her up around 25 spots in the rankings.
tennismajors.com

“There are some positive signs, but unofficially” – Djokovic cautiously hopeful about playing at Australian Open in 2023

8 – Andy Murray pushed him in the first two sets, but it was win No 5 for Djokovic in Melbourne in 2015, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 (Panoramic) Novak Djokovic is currently in Belgrade preparing for the final stretch of the 2022 season. The former world number one confirmed his participation at the The Paris Masters, where he will be seeking his seventh title, as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he is looking to equal Federer’s record of six titles.
tennismajors.com

Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel

He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
tennismajors.com

Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...

