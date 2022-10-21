ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes

For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
Vienna Open: Khachanov into second round

Russian Karen Khachanov won against American qualifier J.J. Wolf 7-6 (4), 7-5 to move into the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday afternoon. Khachanov, ranked No 18, will face the winner of the match between German lucky loser Oscar Otte and Daniel Evans next.
Swiss Indoors: Rinderknech moves into second round

French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech edged out Croat Marin Čilić, the No 4 seed, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. The Frenchman saved a pair of match points with Cilic serving for the...
Cerundolo eases into round two at Vienna

Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo beat Austrian wildcard Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday evening. Cerundolo, ranked No 29, will face the winner of the match between Chilean Cristian Garin and Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next.
Nakashima edges Goffin to reach second round in Basel

American Brandon Nakashima moved into the second round of the Swiss Indoors by edging out Belgian wildcard David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday. Moving on 💪@b_nakashima defeats Goffin 2-6 7-6 6-4 and makes the second round at #SwissOpenIndoors! pic.twitter.com/JfNXy3ftbD. — Tennis...
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
“There are some positive signs, but unofficially” – Djokovic cautiously hopeful about playing at Australian Open in 2023

8 – Andy Murray pushed him in the first two sets, but it was win No 5 for Djokovic in Melbourne in 2015, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 (Panoramic) Novak Djokovic is currently in Belgrade preparing for the final stretch of the 2022 season. The former world number one confirmed his participation at the The Paris Masters, where he will be seeking his seventh title, as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he is looking to equal Federer’s record of six titles.
Danish teenager Rune upends Tsitsipas in Stockholm to win second ATP Tour title

Danish teenager Holger Rune added another big-name victim – and a second career ATP Tour title – on Sunday as he beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old hit 20 winners and just 13 unforced errors in an almost flawless performance,...
Vienna Open: Coric moves into second round, possible clash with Tsitsipas

Croat Borna Coric beat French qualifier Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Monday afternoon. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Austrian wildcard Dennis Novak and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second seed, next.
Musetti upsets fellow Italian Berrettini to win second career title in Naples

Lorenzo Musetti uspet his compatriot Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 6-2 to win the Tennis Napoli Cup trophy on Sunday. The flamboyant Italian was the better player throughout and richly deserved his second career title., completing a perfect week without dropping a set. Berrettini had needed a medical timeout in the...
Alcaraz pushed to the bitter end by Draper as he wins in his Basel debut

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz survived a seesaw battle with rising Brit Jack Draper on Monday in Switzerland, coming through on his debut at Basel 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round. The 19-year-old Spaniard, last seen dropping a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Belgium’s David Goffin at Astana, improves...
Alert: Alcaraz tops Draper to reach second round on Basel debut

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, edged out Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Monday evening. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will face the winner of the match between Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and Frenchman...
Sakkari finishes off Bouzkova to set up final against Pegula in Guadalajara

Greek Maria Sakkari completed a 7-5, 6-4 win over Czech Marie Bouzkova on Sunday as she booked a place in the final of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis. In a match held over at one set to love to Sakkari overnight, the world No 6 raced...
Guadalajara Open: Pegula books spot in final and becomes WTA No 3

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the final of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Saturday night. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the No...
Testing Equipment #16: The best racquets for serve-and-volley players

The serve-and-volley game style has come back into vogue on the men’s ATP Tour with the rise of American Maxime Cressy, the current world No 33 who won the first singles title of his career in 2022 on the grass courts of Newport. Abandoned in the early years of...

