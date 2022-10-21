Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon State University researcher develops possible new 'universal' COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Building on years of research prior to the pandemic, medicine and technology advanced under the pressures of COVID-19. Now, new research from Oregon State University could be a "universal" means of treating the virus — while also aiding in the fight against other illnesses. "This...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
hh-today.com
Skip the news and watch a train go by
Guess what: It’s time to watch another Portland & Western freight train make its way, slowly, past the Sixth Avenue crossing in Albany. This was a couple of weeks ago, on Oct. 6. I was cruising through that part of old Albany on the bike that sunny afternoon when I saw the train waiting on the bridge across the Willamette River, as it does just about every day.
Emerald Media
Heisen: Lanning’s touch has Eugene buzzing
A reaction of shock permeated throughout the Oregon football community on Jan. 22. Its head coach, Mario Cristobal, had just announced his departure from the program seeking a role at his alma mater, the University of Miami. While Cristobal’s time in Eugene was far from flawless, Oregon faithful had grown accustomed to his winning ways, a philosophy predicated on defense and consistent recruiting classes. The Ducks were building something, just as they had during Chip Kelly’s time at the helm. Sustained comfort is difficult to find at the collegiate level. It’s what any program seeks.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
Canby Council resolution offers vets apology and hope
City acknowledges the pain and suffering Vietnam vets experienced coming home.A Canby City Council resolution officially acknowledged the service, pain and sacrifice of the Vietnam veteran community and apologized and expressed regret for the negative treatment of returning service members. It not only is a groundbreaking action by the government but also complements another project focused on those same veterans. The resolution was passed during the Oct. 19 council meeting, something Canby's Ken Buckles, who is very active in Vietnam veteran issues, said was special. "To our knowledge, they are the first and only government entity to officially make this kind of...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Oregon State Beavers are 1-4 against the Colorado Buffaloes since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Oregon State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
What do people not like about living in Salem?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Salem and want it to get better.
Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
kezi.com
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
Comments / 0