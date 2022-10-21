ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Skip the news and watch a train go by

Guess what: It’s time to watch another Portland & Western freight train make its way, slowly, past the Sixth Avenue crossing in Albany. This was a couple of weeks ago, on Oct. 6. I was cruising through that part of old Albany on the bike that sunny afternoon when I saw the train waiting on the bridge across the Willamette River, as it does just about every day.
ALBANY, OR
Emerald Media

Heisen: Lanning’s touch has Eugene buzzing

A reaction of shock permeated throughout the Oregon football community on Jan. 22. Its head coach, Mario Cristobal, had just announced his departure from the program seeking a role at his alma mater, the University of Miami. While Cristobal’s time in Eugene was far from flawless, Oregon faithful had grown accustomed to his winning ways, a philosophy predicated on defense and consistent recruiting classes. The Ducks were building something, just as they had during Chip Kelly’s time at the helm. Sustained comfort is difficult to find at the collegiate level. It’s what any program seeks.
EUGENE, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats

As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Council resolution offers vets apology and hope

City acknowledges the pain and suffering Vietnam vets experienced coming home.A Canby City Council resolution officially acknowledged the service, pain and sacrifice of the Vietnam veteran community and apologized and expressed regret for the negative treatment of returning service members. It not only is a groundbreaking action by the government but also complements another project focused on those same veterans. The resolution was passed during the Oct. 19 council meeting, something Canby's Ken Buckles, who is very active in Vietnam veteran issues, said was special. "To our knowledge, they are the first and only government entity to officially make this kind of...
CANBY, OR
kykn.com

Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village

As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary

High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
NEWBERG, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
NEWBERG, OR

