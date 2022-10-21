City acknowledges the pain and suffering Vietnam vets experienced coming home.A Canby City Council resolution officially acknowledged the service, pain and sacrifice of the Vietnam veteran community and apologized and expressed regret for the negative treatment of returning service members. It not only is a groundbreaking action by the government but also complements another project focused on those same veterans. The resolution was passed during the Oct. 19 council meeting, something Canby's Ken Buckles, who is very active in Vietnam veteran issues, said was special. "To our knowledge, they are the first and only government entity to officially make this kind of...

CANBY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO