Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a condition characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs, causing an urge to move to alleviate symptoms. Sensations of restless leg syndrome occur or worsen at rest and happen mainly at night. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a treatment that delivers a gentle electrical current through the skin and muscles and may reduce these unpleasant symptoms. This article will review the potential benefits and risks of using a TENS unit to treat restless legs syndrome.

