Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Vitamin D and Type 2 Diabetes
Interest in vitamin D and its role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes has grown tremendously over the past two decades. Despite many studies showing a connection between vitamin D and diabetes, uncertainty of vitamin D's effects still exists. This article will explore available research surrounding vitamin D and...
verywellhealth.com
Polyp vs. Cyst: What Are the Differences?
It’s not uncommon to confuse polyps and cysts. Both are abnormal growths that can develop on nearly any part of the body and are generally harmless except in certain situations. But polyps and cysts differ in their material makeup, the types of symptoms they cause, and the treatment options available.
verywellhealth.com
Bladder Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Bladder cancer impacts the bladder, an organ in the pelvis that stores urine before it leaves your body. It’s the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women. About 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States,...
verywellhealth.com
Physical Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis that causes the body’s immune system to attack its joints. Affecting up to one-third of the people who have psoriasis (an autoimmune skin condition), this condition can cause pain, stiffness, and swelling to develop in multiple body regions at the same time.
verywellhealth.com
Using a TENS Unit to Treat Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a condition characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs, causing an urge to move to alleviate symptoms. Sensations of restless leg syndrome occur or worsen at rest and happen mainly at night. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a treatment that delivers a gentle electrical current through the skin and muscles and may reduce these unpleasant symptoms. This article will review the potential benefits and risks of using a TENS unit to treat restless legs syndrome.
verywellhealth.com
Eucrisa (Crisaborole) - Topical
Eucrisa (crisaborole) is a prescription medication used to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (eczema) in adults and children 3 months and older. It is available as a topical ointment that you apply to the skin. Eucrisa is in a drug class known as topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors. It blocks...
verywellhealth.com
Xopenex (Levalbuterol) – Inhalation
Xopenex (levalbuterol hydrochloride) is a prescription drug known as a rescue inhaler for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasms in adults, adolescents, and children 6 and older with asthma (reversible obstructive airway disease) or chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) in adults 18 and older. Xopenex Inhalation Solution is in a...
verywellhealth.com
Selzentry (Maraviroc) - Oral
Warning: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assigned a black box warning of liver toxicity to Selzentry (maraviroc). Some people might experience symptoms of a severe allergic reaction before having liver toxicity. Symptoms of a severe allergic reaction may include a severe rash, swelling, and breathing difficulties. If you have worsening liver function, symptoms may be dark-colored urine and yellowing of the eyes or skin. If you're experiencing these symptoms, get medical help right away.
Comments / 0