There are increasing signs that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti still has a long way to go. NVIDIA has already made it clear to us, with the presentation of the RTX 40, that its plan is for both generations to coexist in the market for a while. And this is something that we could already imagine, because there still seems to be a lot of stock of the RTX 30 series pending to leave the warehouses of both manufacturers and distributors, a stock that may drop somewhat in price, but at least for now it does not seem that is going to be settled at the demolition price, as it would entail significant economic losses.

2 DAYS AGO