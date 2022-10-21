Read full article on original website
What madness! This 17-inch Razer laptop is reduced by 1000 Euros
We are talking about a laptop that has an Intel Core i7 and an RTX 3060 graphics card. Not only that, it has 1 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. If all this seems little to you, pay attention because the screen is 17.3 inches with a 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz.
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
Android 12L comes to Surface Duo to standardize the Windows experience
Microsoft has started to unfold Android 12L for the two generations of SurfaceDuo, their dual-screen smartphones. Despite the fact that none of them has been a commercial success, it is still another chapter in which we see devices from the Redmond giant using an operating system that is not Windows, although in favor of the corporation it can be said that it has happened time since it diversified its offer on that front.
Don’t lose your keys anymore; this is how a bluetooth locator works
Technology helps us in many aspects of our daily lives. More specifically, home automation is something that is increasingly present and allows us to automate some tasks or make better use of resources. In this article we are going to talk about a very useful type of device, such as a locator keys. Its objective is to prevent us from losing our house keys, since it will always tell us where we have them. If you are one of those who frequently lose them, here you can find out how Bluetooth works in these cases.
Why bluetooth headset can’t be used on Xbox and PS5
There are a large number of Bluetooth headphones on the market to listen to music with our mobile phone or any similar device. However, the vast majority of wireless console or PC gaming headsets do not use this standard. Why are there no Bluetooth headsets for PS5 and Xbox?. There...
An ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X is seen in 3DMark
There are increasing signs that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti still has a long way to go. NVIDIA has already made it clear to us, with the presentation of the RTX 40, that its plan is for both generations to coexist in the market for a while. And this is something that we could already imagine, because there still seems to be a lot of stock of the RTX 30 series pending to leave the warehouses of both manufacturers and distributors, a stock that may drop somewhat in price, but at least for now it does not seem that is going to be settled at the demolition price, as it would entail significant economic losses.
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
This blue screen was crashing my PC: Here’s how I fixed it
Although initially, the simplest solution is to update the drivers, on many occasions, the solution to this error is not so easy. The first thing we must do to solve the rtwlane.sys error that shows a blue screen of death in Windows is to access the device manager and update the driver that manages it through Windows. This problem is related to using an old driver that does not allow to correctly manage the network card, so updating the driver should solve it.
Change your monitor resolution with one click, it’s that easy!
Although the process is really very simple, before being able to change the resolution with a single click, it is logically necessary to make a previous configuration, and this is precisely what we are going to teach you to do here. Do not worry, because it is really very simple, you will see.
How to get rid of annoying noise from laptop speakers
In the era where most users use headphones to listen to the audio played by their computer, few users use their laptop speakers on a regular basis. However, there is a common problem with all types of speakers and headphones. Noise that is added to sound by the buildup of static electricity. Which is easy to solve on external devices, but what happens when we have static noise on a laptop? That is why we are going to teach you how eliminate or reduce noise from our laptop’s speakers.
So you can fix the tearing within Valorant
There are games in which graphic errors cannot be allowed. Not for nothing, but because a simple mistake in the way a frame is displayed can mean losing the game. And in the case of Valorant this is one of the most important elements since we depend on our PC, and the monitor, to faithfully show us where the heads of the members that make up the opposing team are hidden.
Instant 6GHz is GIGABYTE’s overclock tool for the Intel Core i9-13900K
GIGABYTEone of the leading companies in high-performance hardware and components and for gaminghas announced Instant 6GHzits technology designed exclusively to improve the performance of the Intel Core i9-13900K, the model that is currently the great beast of the Raptor Lake processor generation. In addition to being extremely powerful in its...
Apple devices already compatible with Nintendo controls
Good, very good news for Apple device users who, at some point, have purchased any of the current revisions of Nintendo’s classic controllers. Let us remember, in this regard, that the big N has launched on the market, in recent years, vcurrent versions but with its classic design of the controllers of the classic Nintendo (NES), Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64, which provide a 100% retro gaming experience, but with more current technology inside, and which have both wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, and wired via USB- c.
iPhone 15: USB-C socket for everyone and periscope telephoto lens for the Pro Max, finally
Rumors are already swirling about the iPhone 15s coming out next year. A renowned expert firm has come forward to predict the changes that Apple could bring to its next generation of smartphones. According to analyst firm TrendForce, unsurprisingly, the future range of iPhone 15 will consist of four models....
Do you listen to music while playing? Do not miss this Windows trick
Not all games are the same. And, while some titles are designed to be enjoyed with good headphones, and have masterful soundtracks, in others the music is not important. And it can even mess up the gaming experience. In these cases, many of us usually take the opportunity to listen to music, or a podcast, while we play the game of rigor. Unfortunately, nobody makes it easy for us to control the music during the game. Nobody except Microsoft.
Top 5 Garmin Watches
Garmin is not satisfied with being one of the brands most chosen by athletes. We could say that this firm has a smartwatch for each type of user. This is good, but also a negative. As the offer is so great, it is difficult to find that Garmin watch that covers all our needs for a reasonable price. Luckily, that’s why you have us here.
Is a PC better for using a large fan?
Is it worth building a PC with one large fan instead of several small ones? Why is this solution not common in part-computers, but instead we see it in pre-built systems from certain manufacturers? What limitations can we find if we use a oversized fan?. In our PC we have...
3 ideal places to place your WiFi repeater
To have a good Wi-Fi connection at home, one option we have is to buy a wireless repeater. What it basically does is enhance the signal that reaches a certain area of the house. Although they are not always enough, the normal thing is that we improve the coverage. However, you must take into account where to place it so that it works as well as possible. That is why in this article we are going to talk about 3 perfect places to place the Wi-Fi repeater.
An Intel Core i9-13900K reaches 8.8 gigahertz, a world record
A few days ago we published the most in-depth analysis you can find on the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K, some tests that yielded a devastating result in terms of power, showing that the new generation of Intel has been hitting very hard, and that if in its standard configuration it already offers spectacular performance, If we enter the sands of the overclock the result can leave us with our mouths open.
Core i7-13620H and i5-13420H, two new Raptor Lake on the way
Without hesitation, Raptor Lake’s debut has been more than successful. As we already told you in the analysis to which we subjected the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K, if we have to choose a single word to define this thirteenth generation of Intel Core, we are left with power. And it is that in the absence of seeing what AMD is capable of adding its 3D cache to Zen 4 in the 7000 series, at the moment the performance podium corresponds to Raptor Lake.
