beckersdental.com
8 moves advancing medical-dental integration in 2022
Several dental companies have launched initiatives this year to further medical-dental integrated care. In June, Sonrava Health opened an office housing the LooksBrite Eye Center and Western Dental & Orthodontics in South Gate, Calif. Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services became the first DSO to integrate dental and medical data with...
beckersdental.com
60+ notable DSO deals in the last 4 years
From acquisitions to company partnerships, here are 62 notable DSO deals that have taken place since 2018:. Business-building investment company Parkstone Growth Partners teamed up with Sarasota, Fla.-based BayView Dental Associates to create a new DSO, Parkview Dental Partners. Orange, Calif.-based Western Dental affiliate Brident Dental & Orthodontics agreed to...
beckersdental.com
Shore Smiles Dental partners with 10X Dental
Massapequa, N.Y.-based Shore Smiles Dental recently partnered with 10X Dental, the national DSO subsidiary by Cardone Ventures. Cardone Ventures is a business management and consulting firm cofounded in 2019 by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. The company has a goal of growing 1 million businesses by providing owners with tools and resources to increase their revenue and quality of life, according to an Oct. 21 news release.
beckersdental.com
7 dental leadership moves
The American Dental Association's next president and six other dental leadership moves since Oct. 11:. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. George Shepley, DDS, was installed as the 159th president of the American Dental Association. Linda Edgar, DDS, was voted president-elect of...
beckersdental.com
3 moves from Smile Brands in October
Irvine, Calif.-based Smile Brands is one of the largest DSOs in the U.S., supporting nearly 700 affiliated practices in 30 states. Here are three moves from the DSO so far this month:. 1. Smile Brands partnered with Henry Schein One to integrate Dentrix Ascend as the dental practice management system...
beckersdental.com
Liberty Dental Plan, Kaiser Permanente partner on dental benefits coverage
Liberty Dental Plan will provide dental benefits to members in Kaiser Permanente's Mid-Atlantic region as part of a partnership between the two companies. Liberty currently administers dental benefits to more than 6 million members nationwide, according to an Oct. 25 news release. The dental coverage will begin Jan. 1, 2024.
beckersdental.com
DentalMonitoring unveils remote intraoral model creation platform
DentalMonitoring is now offering Smart STL, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that allows dentists to create 3D intraoral models remotely. Smart STL is the only platform that can create updated stereolithography files fully remotely, according to an Oct. 24 news release from DentalMonitoring. The new technology creates 3D intraoral models with...
beckersdental.com
Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez earns Oral Health Service Award
Francisco Ramos-Gomez, DDS, was recently awarded the Oral Health Service Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Oral Health Service Award honors those who have contributed to the advancement of pediatric oral health, according to an Oct. 11 news release. Dr. Ramos-Gomez's work focuses on eliminating disparities in children's...
beckersdental.com
Dental appointment scheduling challenges: DSO vs non-DSO
Patient no shows and cancellations made less than 24 hours prior to an appointment are the greatest hindrances to scheduling for DSO and non-DSO affiliated dental practices, according to data from the American Dental Association's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The surveys in the report were...
beckersdental.com
Dental appointments dipped slightly in October
Dental practices' appointment schedules were 2.7 percent less full in October than September, according to data from the American Dental Association's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The surveys in the report were conducted the week of October 17. The responses come from 1,170 dentists working in...
beckersdental.com
Dental staff burning out 'to a point of no return,' dentist says
Staffing shortages are one of the biggest challenges dentistry is up against, and with those hurdles come burnout. Rajdeep Randhawa, DDS, of Innovative Dentistry with two locations in New Jersey, connected with Becker's to discuss the dental trends he hopes will disappear in 2023. Editor's note: Response has been lightly...
