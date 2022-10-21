The average price of a pint could rise to a new norm of £7, brewery bosses have warned - blaming soaring production costs and increasing inflation.The cost of raw ingredients, including wheat and barley, is now rising more than the rate of inflation, with the war in Ukraine driving up costs continually.Despite lockdown restrictions being lifted, the UK’s hospitality sector has been hit by energy price hikes and customers feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis.“During lockdown, dyed-in-the-wool pub-goers, many for the first time, filled their fridges with supermarket beer – and it has proved to be...

22 MINUTES AGO