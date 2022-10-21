Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
techunwrapped.com
Civil Protection tests its mobile alert system
If you live in Andalusia, Asturias or Cantabria and suddenly, You have received a message from Civil Protection on your mobileyou should not worry about it, since it is a test previously announcedwith which the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, an entity attached to the Ministry of the Interior, wants to evaluate the operation of #ES-Alert, the alert service with which, if necessary, the authorities can quickly report emergencies to people who may be affected.
techunwrapped.com
The main advantages of implementing electronic invoicing
On September 29, Law 18/2022 on the Creation and Growth of Companies, one of the main reforms of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, was published in the BOE. This legislation is aimed at facilitating the creation of companies, reducing regulatory obstacles, fight against delinquency and boost its growth and expansion.
techunwrapped.com
I pay for Spotify Premium and listen to advertising: what happened to my account?
When we talk about the streaming platform Spotify, we refer to what could perhaps be considered the most popular when it comes to listening to our favorite music. We have a free version that has certain limitations, in addition to the paid Premium subscription. Thanks to the official applications and...
techunwrapped.com
VPN: what it can and can’t do for you
It is a fact that we live immersed in the Internet age and this means many things. Among others, an exposure that we are not fully aware of because of how our “online life” takes place, and that is that we leave a deep trail wherever we go that can be exploited for all kinds of purposes: from the advertising profile to the manipulation or data theft.
techunwrapped.com
How to develop the digital marketing strategy of an SME
A digital Marketing Strategy, In an increasingly online market, it is essential for businesses of all sizes. SMEs cannot live without this either, especially if they are taking steps in e-commerce or want to expand their offer. However, the rapid advance of technology is catching many small entrepreneurs overwhelmed and trying to adapt to it, added to the effort of managing their own business.
techunwrapped.com
Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame
The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
techunwrapped.com
Can I install Windows 11? If your processor is on this new list, you’re in luck.
One of the main problems that Windows 11 has brought with it has been raising the minimum requirements in order to install the operating system. Microsoft has not only required that PCs have a TPM 2.0 chip to be able to install the system, or a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, but has also created a list of compatible processors, in which our processor must be if we want to be able to install and update this system without problems. And, taking advantage of the launch of the new version 22H2 of Windows 11, Microsoft has secretly updated this list. Will your processor already be in it?
techunwrapped.com
5 things you should do to protect your data
Cloud storage has become an excellent option for many users and businesses that want to store their personal files and folders on remote servers. The proposals that we can find in this sense are more and more, as is the case with Dropbox, google drive, OneDriveand others. For years we...
techunwrapped.com
Are there intruders on your internet connection? Be sure with this program
Fortunately, the solution to this problem is to use an application to scan ports on our network such as PortScan, an application that will allow us detect intruders in our internet connection in addition to improving performance and operation. What is PortScan?. PortScan is an application that allows us to...
techunwrapped.com
How to get rid of annoying noise from laptop speakers
In the era where most users use headphones to listen to the audio played by their computer, few users use their laptop speakers on a regular basis. However, there is a common problem with all types of speakers and headphones. Noise that is added to sound by the buildup of static electricity. Which is easy to solve on external devices, but what happens when we have static noise on a laptop? That is why we are going to teach you how eliminate or reduce noise from our laptop’s speakers.
techunwrapped.com
Android 12L comes to Surface Duo to standardize the Windows experience
Microsoft has started to unfold Android 12L for the two generations of SurfaceDuo, their dual-screen smartphones. Despite the fact that none of them has been a commercial success, it is still another chapter in which we see devices from the Redmond giant using an operating system that is not Windows, although in favor of the corporation it can be said that it has happened time since it diversified its offer on that front.
techunwrapped.com
Don’t lose the tabs you use most in Chrome: save them and open them whenever you want
Among the many common elements that we use in any current internet browser, tabs help us improve the user experience. These are extended to the most common programs with these characteristics, as is the case with Google ChromeMozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge. At this point, we don’t need to explain...
techunwrapped.com
Towards a serverless world
Until a few years ago, the technological architecture of a company was limited to hiring fixed resources such as servers, switches or storage cabinets. However, today there are great differences that have allowed companies, just like an end consumer, to design their architecture adjusted to the real need. If we go back a couple of decades in time, the few pay-per-use models in existence were those related to vehicles and vacation apartments (in the form of rental) or models of movie consumption through video stores.
techunwrapped.com
The Great Stampede: Hundreds of Software Developers Leaving Russia
That the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking its toll on the entire planet is a fact. And it is that, despite the fact that the Putin government tries to show strength and play down the consequences that the sanctions that come from the West may be having, the truth is that The panorama of the Eurasian country is complicated.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
techunwrapped.com
Apple raises the prices of its online services
It seems that Apple is in the process of reviewing prices, and unfortunately the trend is, in almost all cases, upwards. The great exception in this regard is found in the new generation of Apple TV 4K, which not only comes with substantial improvements, but also with a price reduction compared to its predecessor model. But, as I say, this is an exception, within what is already beginning to seem like a trend, which leads us to look closely at the rest of the Cupertino catalogue.
techunwrapped.com
Android 12 vs Android 13: their performance does not make their differences, supporting figures
SmartViser has published the results of a comparative test of the telecommunications performance of Android 12 and Android 13. The two operating systems were tested with a Google Pixel 5 on two different networks: Orange Telecom and SFR. The list of new features offered by Android 13 is long. While...
Comments / 0