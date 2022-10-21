Read full article on original website
Apple, should you copy this from Samsung?
Every Apple FanBoy argues that one of the differentiating elements of Apple with respect to other companies is that it does not copy ideas from others in order to follow its own line of development and provide users with an external experience without foreign elements. In this post, we are going to carry out a contrary analysis, and comment on what aspects should copy or improve some ideas of other technology companies such as Samsung.
iPhone 15: USB-C socket for everyone and periscope telephoto lens for the Pro Max, finally
Rumors are already swirling about the iPhone 15s coming out next year. A renowned expert firm has come forward to predict the changes that Apple could bring to its next generation of smartphones. According to analyst firm TrendForce, unsurprisingly, the future range of iPhone 15 will consist of four models....
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
Android 12L comes to Surface Duo to standardize the Windows experience
Microsoft has started to unfold Android 12L for the two generations of SurfaceDuo, their dual-screen smartphones. Despite the fact that none of them has been a commercial success, it is still another chapter in which we see devices from the Redmond giant using an operating system that is not Windows, although in favor of the corporation it can be said that it has happened time since it diversified its offer on that front.
Can I install Windows 11? If your processor is on this new list, you’re in luck.
One of the main problems that Windows 11 has brought with it has been raising the minimum requirements in order to install the operating system. Microsoft has not only required that PCs have a TPM 2.0 chip to be able to install the system, or a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, but has also created a list of compatible processors, in which our processor must be if we want to be able to install and update this system without problems. And, taking advantage of the launch of the new version 22H2 of Windows 11, Microsoft has secretly updated this list. Will your processor already be in it?
iPadOS 16 comes out today and these are all its news
After a long wait, today iPad users will finally be able to install this new version, iPadOS 16. For this reason, in this post we are going to tell you what all the new features are, as well as the compatible devices where they can be found. can install. So if you want to find out everything, keep reading.
Towards a serverless world
Until a few years ago, the technological architecture of a company was limited to hiring fixed resources such as servers, switches or storage cabinets. However, today there are great differences that have allowed companies, just like an end consumer, to design their architecture adjusted to the real need. If we go back a couple of decades in time, the few pay-per-use models in existence were those related to vehicles and vacation apartments (in the form of rental) or models of movie consumption through video stores.
Apple devices already compatible with Nintendo controls
Good, very good news for Apple device users who, at some point, have purchased any of the current revisions of Nintendo’s classic controllers. Let us remember, in this regard, that the big N has launched on the market, in recent years, vcurrent versions but with its classic design of the controllers of the classic Nintendo (NES), Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64, which provide a 100% retro gaming experience, but with more current technology inside, and which have both wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, and wired via USB- c.
If you use Chrome you may have problems browsing very soon
Google removes support for Chrome in Windows 7 and 8.1. Specifically, Google has announced that it is removing support for versions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Although 8.1 has never had a large market share, Windows 7 has been a very popular version and is still present on many devices. As of February 2023, those who have these versions of the Microsoft system may have problems using Google Chrome.
Apple raises the prices of its online services
It seems that Apple is in the process of reviewing prices, and unfortunately the trend is, in almost all cases, upwards. The great exception in this regard is found in the new generation of Apple TV 4K, which not only comes with substantial improvements, but also with a price reduction compared to its predecessor model. But, as I say, this is an exception, within what is already beginning to seem like a trend, which leads us to look closely at the rest of the Cupertino catalogue.
Virtual reality has failed and you are to blame
The headline of the article will surprise you, but from the perspective of this writer it has been the obsession with keeping VR as a premium product all this time. Every peripheral or component for PC has eventually had a version for ordinary people, however the same has not happened with virtual reality, which has been the main vector for its lack of popularity and, not to say, being a technology of niche.
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
What is true and what is not in the ban on 8K Smart TVs in Europe
It is nothing new if we say that Europe has a serious energy problem. There is not a week that we do not read worrying news on this subject. After turning the automobile market upside down with the excuse of energy savings, the new victim of the European Union is 8K televisions. Are they going to ban them? Not exactly, but they are going to ask you to leave, which is the same thing, but in a slightly more elegant way.
HP DaaS+ Hybrid: Devices as a Service for Hybrid Work
Hp has announced the availability of a new device platform as a service, designed so that companies have more facilities for the distribution, start-up and management of the devices used by their workers in a hybrid work environment. Is about HP DaaS+ Hybrida platform that provides companies with a package of managed services based on advanced telemetry and data automation.
3 Tips for Online Brands
Today, regardless of your business model or niche, you need to have a good online presence. The market has shifted towards digital content, and users resort to digital channels when there are looking for a new product or service or simply when they are scrolling through Facebook. So, needless to...
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
iWork is updated to take advantage of what’s new in macOS Ventura, iOS and iPadOS
A few days of constant updates of the applications that we have installed on our Apple devices await us. Yesterday it was finally released macOS Ventura Y iPad OS 16. So many of the Apple or third-party applications will have to be tweaked by their developers to take advantage of the new functions offered by the new device software.
How to get rid of annoying noise from laptop speakers
In the era where most users use headphones to listen to the audio played by their computer, few users use their laptop speakers on a regular basis. However, there is a common problem with all types of speakers and headphones. Noise that is added to sound by the buildup of static electricity. Which is easy to solve on external devices, but what happens when we have static noise on a laptop? That is why we are going to teach you how eliminate or reduce noise from our laptop’s speakers.
RED by SFR: the Fiber Internet subscription is €19.99 / month (with 1 month free)
As part of a limited-time offer, RED by SFR is offering new customers the opportunity to subscribe to a 500 Mbit/s Fiber Internet subscription at the monthly price of 19.99 euros, with one month free. All the details of this new good plan are to be consulted in the rest of the article.
How to know the battery that an AirTag has
Quickly, the AirTag are devices that are placed on accessories that have special importance to us so that, in the case of not finding it, this device place on a map or make a sound so that we can find it quickly. This process avoids spending hours looking for a device that is often closer than we think. To locate these AirTag, it is done through the application Search present on the iPhone or iPad.
