Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
techunwrapped.com
Underwater Internet Cables Another Target of Russia’s ‘Hybrid’ War?
Submarine Internet cables are critical infrastructure on which the activity of the world we know depends. In recent months, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an increase in the traffic of Russian vessels has been detected near these large data cables and there have been some unusual failures in them that invite suspicion that they could be another target. to pressure the West.
techunwrapped.com
The Great Stampede: Hundreds of Software Developers Leaving Russia
That the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking its toll on the entire planet is a fact. And it is that, despite the fact that the Putin government tries to show strength and play down the consequences that the sanctions that come from the West may be having, the truth is that The panorama of the Eurasian country is complicated.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown
Iranian mourners gathered Wednesday at the grave of Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. Despite that, mourners headed to her graveside early on Wednesday to mark 40 days since her death -- the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
techunwrapped.com
Iranian hacktivists manage to steal 50G of files from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Iran is not going through its best moment on the international scene. To the harsh sanctions that she has to face, the current social, political and economic protests -which had as their starting point the death of Mahsa Amini for not respecting the strict dress code that women in the country – and its more than doubtful cooperation with Russia in the transfer of drones to continue with the invasion of Ukraine. It is now joined by groups and organizations that fight from within the country and do so, also using the so-called ‘hacker activism’
Comments / 0