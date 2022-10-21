Iran is not going through its best moment on the international scene. To the harsh sanctions that she has to face, the current social, political and economic protests -which had as their starting point the death of Mahsa Amini for not respecting the strict dress code that women in the country – and its more than doubtful cooperation with Russia in the transfer of drones to continue with the invasion of Ukraine. It is now joined by groups and organizations that fight from within the country and do so, also using the so-called ‘hacker activism’

1 DAY AGO