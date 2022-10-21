Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
westernherald.com
3 takeaways from WMU football’s second road win of 2022
Western Michigan football squeaked out a 16-10 win over the Miami (OH) Redhawks Saturday despite starting a true-freshman at quarterback, La’Darius Jefferson not seeing the field due to a shoulder injury and a reshuffled offensive line, while successfully ending the Redhawk’s 16-game home win streak. Here are the...
westernherald.com
WMU women’s basketball announces captains for upcoming season
WMU women’s basketball named four team captains for the 2022-23 season: Hannah Spitzley, Gabi Saxman, Megan Wagner, and Taylor Williams. All four captains are juniors, and all but Saxman are returning starters. The group were all named to Academic All Mid-American Conference honors. Williams started in 27 of her...
westernherald.com
WMU’s Tyler, Moment and Domschke capture MAC Player of the Week awards
Western Michigan football’s Sean Tyler, Corvin Moment and Palmer Domschke captured all three of the Mid-American Conference West’s Player of the Week awards Monday. Tyler churned out an impressive performance as the lead out of the backfield in WMU’s 16-10 win over Miami (OH) Saturday. He rushed the ball for season-highs of 22 carries and 110 total yards en route to the victory and his second Offensive Player of the Week award.
westernherald.com
Daniel Nimick named to National Team of the Week, MAC Player of the Week honors
Western Michigan men’s soccer player Daniel Nimick was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week and a member of CollegeSoccerNews National Team of the Week. Nimick, a senior defender, scored in both of WMU’s matches this week. He played in all 180 minutes contributing to two more shutout victories. Against Oakland, he scored on a header from a corner as the Broncos cruised to a 3-0 win. Against Wright State, he notched the game-winning goal in the fifth minute en route to the Broncos 10th shutout of the season. He is now second on the team in goals with five.
westernherald.com
WMU football wins at M-OH as defense wreaks havoc
Western Michigan football defeated Miami (OH) 16-10 Saturday. The win snapped the RedHawks’ 16-game home win streak. WMU improves to 3-5 on the year and 2-2 in the MAC. True freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet got the win in the first start of his collegiate career. He is the first true freshman to start under center for WMU since Kaleb Eleby in 2018.
westernherald.com
Latino Student Alliance shares student art in Latinx Art Showcase
Western Michigan University’s Latino Student Alliance (LSA) hosted a Latinx Art Showcase to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 13. The showcase gave Hispanic students a place to present their work and see the work of other students in the community. LSA aimed to give students the confidence to share...
westernherald.com
WMU launches new sustainability challenge
Western Michigan University launched a challenge of sustainability for students during the 2022-23 academic year. This challenge provides students with the opportunity to work in groups of three to five to brainstorm sustainable innovations. Groups work together to complete a project that addresses one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
westernherald.com
PHOTOS: WMU students volunteer at Woods Lake Elementary to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
On Wednesday October 19th, 2022, WMU students and alumni, as well as Kalamazoo community members, gathered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with local K-5 students at Woods Lake Elementary School. There were about 70 volunteers signed up for this UNIDOS volunteering event. WMU students representing diverse registered student organizations worked one-on-one with students on learning projects that celebrate Latinx culture through reading, writing, and the arts.
Comments / 0