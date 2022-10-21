Western Michigan men’s soccer player Daniel Nimick was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week and a member of CollegeSoccerNews National Team of the Week. Nimick, a senior defender, scored in both of WMU’s matches this week. He played in all 180 minutes contributing to two more shutout victories. Against Oakland, he scored on a header from a corner as the Broncos cruised to a 3-0 win. Against Wright State, he notched the game-winning goal in the fifth minute en route to the Broncos 10th shutout of the season. He is now second on the team in goals with five.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO