Bay News 9

Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
wfla.com

AGT star Brian Justin Crum headed for Tampa Bay for ‘Rapture’

Singer Brian Justin Crum, who rose to fame after wowing the judges on America’s Got Talent, is bringing his talent to Tampa Bay. Crum will perform at “Rapture”, a masquerade ball and circuit dance party happening this Friday, Octrober 28th at the St. Pete Coliseum from 8 pm – 1 am. He gives us a sneak peek of what to expect and takes us through his musical journey.
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022

What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area sees significant rise in RSV cases, CDC says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in the Tampa Bay area. The higher number of cases has resulted in an increased number of hospitalizations, compared to previous years at this time, the CDC said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

The Rinker House, built by a Florida cement tycoon, is back on the market in Tampa Bay

A massive home built by the prominent Rinker Family, whose concrete company arguably poured more cement than anyone in Florida's history, is back on the market in Belleair. Located at 140 Willadel Dr., the home was built in 1991 by the late Marshall Rinker Jr. and his wife Mary. Marshall's father, Marshall E. "Doc'' Rinker Sr, founded the concrete company Rinker Materials Corp. in 1926, and turned the one man, one truck operation into a half-billion dollar company with over 70 plants and work sites throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season

Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over

Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
TAMPA, FL

