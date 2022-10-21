Read full article on original website
Related
wgbh.org
To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
wgbh.org
What does Maura Healey's cautious campaign tell us about how she'll govern?
At this point in the governor's race, a win for Democrat Maura Healey seems almost certain. Yet even as she coasts toward what could be a landslide victory, Healey is sticking to a cautious approach that's characterized, more than anything else, by repeated and heartfelt expressions of admiration for Charlie Baker, the outgoing Republican incumbent.
wgbh.org
Saturday, October 22
GBH News is teaming up with El Planeta and its national counterpart, El Tiempo Latino, to produce new Spanish-language programming. "Salud", a radio program and podcast hosted by Tibisay Zea, highlights underreported health issues affecting Hispanics and Latino/a/e/x in the U.S., with a special focus on Massachusetts.
Comments / 0