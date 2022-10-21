Voters in Oregon should begin receiving their ballots for the November 8th General Election as early as today or even tomorrow. More than 270-thousand ballots for Lane County voters were turned over to the US Postal Service Thursday. Voters in Southwest Oregon will choose someone other than Democrat Peter DeFazio to represent them in the Fourth Congressional District for the first time since 1986. Oregonians also have three major candidates for Governor from which to choose. Locally the race for the West Lane seat on the Board of Commissioners is contested, as is the Florence Mayor’s spot and two Florence City Council slots. Ballots may be may be returned to the Lane County Elections Department in three different ways. By dropping the return envelope in the mail by November 8th; Leaving it in the ballot drop box just outside the Florence Justice Center at 9th and Greenwood by 8 PM that day, or taking it directly to the elections department in Eugene by end of the business day November 8th.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO