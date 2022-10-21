Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
kykn.com
Plans Under Way for Turner Road Micro-shelter Village
As the Center Street site opens, plans are under way for a micro-shelter village at Turner Road serving 18-24-year-olds in need of temporary housing. Micro-shelter villages provide managed, temporary housing opportunities for people who are unsheltered, with case management and outreach services. These micro-shelter villages provide up to 40 small...
What do people not like about living in Salem?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Salem and want it to get better.
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
CBS News
Record crowds expected in Salem ahead of Halloween
The mayor of Salem is encouraging people to take public transportation. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
kcfmradio.com
Ballots Mailed; LCC Remodel; New Booster; Christmas Store; Air Quality
Voters in Oregon should begin receiving their ballots for the November 8th General Election as early as today or even tomorrow. More than 270-thousand ballots for Lane County voters were turned over to the US Postal Service Thursday. Voters in Southwest Oregon will choose someone other than Democrat Peter DeFazio to represent them in the Fourth Congressional District for the first time since 1986. Oregonians also have three major candidates for Governor from which to choose. Locally the race for the West Lane seat on the Board of Commissioners is contested, as is the Florence Mayor’s spot and two Florence City Council slots. Ballots may be may be returned to the Lane County Elections Department in three different ways. By dropping the return envelope in the mail by November 8th; Leaving it in the ballot drop box just outside the Florence Justice Center at 9th and Greenwood by 8 PM that day, or taking it directly to the elections department in Eugene by end of the business day November 8th.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Program for the homeless
1. White Bird/CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets) 341 E. 12th Ave. 541-342-8255. WhiteBirdClinic.org. 2. St. Vincent de Paul 2890 Chad Dr. 541-687-5820. SVdP.us. 3. Eugene Mission 1542 W. 1st Ave. 541-344-3251. EugeneMission.org.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
Newberg couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
High school sweethearts Elton and Betty Denner were married in October 1942 before he enlisted in the Army Air CorpsNewberg residents Elton and Betty Denner celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary this week. After graduating from high school Elton, now 98, began studying engineering at Santa Ana College, but his education was interrupted when World War II broke out and he went to work for Douglas Aircraft. With military service imminent, the Santa Ana, California, natives and high school sweethearts were wed on Oct. 18, 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps' pilot training program, becoming an instructor on single-engine...
kptv.com
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
kezi.com
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
yachatsnews.com
Real market property values in Lincoln County jump 24 percent, but most property tax bills will see a 3-5 percent increase
The Lincoln County assessor has put into cold, hard figures what anyone who owns or is looking for real estate is thinking about property values. The market value of real estate – especially single-family homes – in Lincoln County increased a whopping 24 percent in 2022 – double the increase from 2021.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
kykn.com
Nine Arrested During Domestic Violence Sweep
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – 10/20/22 4:37 PM. On October 19th, 2022, multiple law enforcement agencies in Marion County partnered together to conduct a county wide operation to apprehend offenders wanted on domestic violence related charges. This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October.
