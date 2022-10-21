Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Judge Tosses Suit Claiming Illegal Acts by Indiana Treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
US News and World Report
South Dakota Prosecutor: No Charges for Noem's Airplane Use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was...
US News and World Report
Pierce Running Mate Grunwald Urges Support for Dunleavy
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce said Tuesday that she's withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reelection bid instead. Edie Grunwald, who was running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Pierce, in...
US News and World Report
Dismissal of DUI Case Against Ex-Attorney General Sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
US News and World Report
California Teacher Suspected of Harboring Missing Teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California teacher has been arrested on suspicion of harboring a missing 15-year-old boy for nearly two years, authorities said. The teen was reported missing from his Rancho Cordova home in June 2020 and “inexplicably” returned in March of this year, according to a police statement.
Comments / 0