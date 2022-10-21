Read full article on original website
Hidden Gems: Breckenridge boat, RV dealership focuses on doing business the ‘right way’
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hidden out in small-town Breckenridge is a boat and RV dealership on Hubbard Creek, where people travel from all over to make their purchases. However, this boat dealership is unique in how it allows its customers to test drive its boats. Ron Hoover RV & Marine Center opened its Breckenridge location last […]
Texas is among the states most impacted by natural disasters, study shows
The study ranked each state by looking at the number of natural disasters causing at least $1 billion in damages since 1980, as well as the damage cost per capita caused by those weather events.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
When you think of the heart of Texas, maybe you think of Austin, Houston, or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas' population isn't exactly close to any of these.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales
According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
KWTX
Cold Front on Monday Brings Good Rain Chance and a Chance for Strong Storms
Our next fall cold front is set to move through Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. The strong south winds we have seen throughout the weekend has returned a lot of humidity into our area, and that should help to produce some decent rainfall totals with this system.
KVIA
Record fish caught in Texas
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Texas State Parks
Earlier this week, when I was writing the article about "Family Friendly Fun Things to See and Do In the Abilene Area," I came across some interesting information that I was unaware of. The first thing I learned from our friendly Game Wardens, is that there are certain lakes in the Lone Star State where certain laws DO NOT apply.
acuoptimist.com
The Local makes preparations to reopen
The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
San Angelo LIVE!
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
