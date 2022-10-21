Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
California, Mexico Sign Historic Toll- Sharing Pact for Otay Mesa East Port
The United States and Mexico signed a historic agreement Monday to share toll revenue at the new Otay Mesa East port of entry. Representatives of SANDAG and Caltrans joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas at the signing ceremony in Mexico City.
Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States
SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
Motorcycle rider breaks both forearms in San Diego crash
A 62-year-old man broke both forearms Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle into a curb and was ejected in the Mission Valley East neighborhood of San Diego.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in rural East County
Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.
Construction Begins on Otay River Estuary Restoration Project in South Bay
Construction began Friday on a project aimed at restoring around 125 acres of coastal wetlands and salt marsh habitat in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project, a joint effort of desalination developer Poseidon Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies, seeks to restore salt ponds located within the refuge in order to create new habitat for native fish, wildlife and plant species.
San Diego officers participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run
Several San Diego area law enforcement officers are running through the streets of San Diego. They are participating in an annual event to raise money and support for the Special Olympics.
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Caught on video: thieves in convertible prowling Chula Vista neighborhood
Caught on video: thieves in convertible targeting vehicles in Chula Vista neighborhood; thieves may have been targeting vehicles for months
onscene.tv
Car Lands on Another on the I-805 | National City
10.23.2022 | 10:29 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male driver of the red Volvo told the CHP officers that he was entering the southbound I-805 from the Plaza Blvd on-ramp and was attempting to merge into the traffic lanes. He stated that the male driver of the Honda just wouldn’t let him merge and at some point, the Honda clipped the Volvo. The driver of the Volvo lost control and went off of the roadway and up the embankment. The Volvo rolled at least 4 times and when it came back down onto the freeway, it hit the driver of the Honda and landed on the Honda. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Volvo did appear to be injured. The CHP is investigating. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Two arrested, 29 cited during weekend sideshow takeover
Two people were arrested and 29 were cited during a sideshow takeover event last weekend, according to the San Diego Police Department.
