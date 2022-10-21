ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Family's miniature pet pig denied entry to United States

SAN DIEGO — No – you can not bring your undocumented pet pig into the United States. A 63-year-old man and his granddaughter were turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border, but not for any reason regarding their documents required to cross the border – they had a miniature pet pig in their back seat!
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Times of San Diego

Construction Begins on Otay River Estuary Restoration Project in South Bay

Construction began Friday on a project aimed at restoring around 125 acres of coastal wetlands and salt marsh habitat in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project, a joint effort of desalination developer Poseidon Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies, seeks to restore salt ponds located within the refuge in order to create new habitat for native fish, wildlife and plant species.
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
onscene.tv

Car Lands on Another on the I-805 | National City

10.23.2022 | 10:29 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male driver of the red Volvo told the CHP officers that he was entering the southbound I-805 from the Plaza Blvd on-ramp and was attempting to merge into the traffic lanes. He stated that the male driver of the Honda just wouldn’t let him merge and at some point, the Honda clipped the Volvo. The driver of the Volvo lost control and went off of the roadway and up the embankment. The Volvo rolled at least 4 times and when it came back down onto the freeway, it hit the driver of the Honda and landed on the Honda. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Volvo did appear to be injured. The CHP is investigating. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
