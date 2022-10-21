ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
theScore

Marlins hire Skip Schumaker as manager

The Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker to be their new manager, the club announced Tuesday. Schumaker was the St. Louis Cardinals' bench coach in 2022. He worked in the San Diego Padres organization in several coaching roles before joining the Cardinals. "Delivering a winning, sustainable culture with the expectation of...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer

Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News

Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants. Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed. "I had cycle irregularity, gained...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Golf Star's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of prominent athletes from a variety of sports, including soccer, tennis, swimming, basketball and more. Golf hasn't been featured too much, though. However, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis has been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoots. Some of...
Popculture

Serena Williams Gives Major Update on Tennis Career Following Retirement Announcement

When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theScore

Report: Charlotte fires Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Wall: I was 'pissed as hell' the Rockets didn't play me

Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall says the Houston Rockets sending him home last season wasn't as much of a mutual decision as it seemed. "Pissed as hell," Wall said about his reaction to learning he'd sit out the season, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball."
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Jets' Hall out for season with torn ACL

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is out for the season after tests confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Hall also suffered damage to his meniscus, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Saleh told...
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106. L.A. LAKERS (104) James 12-22 5-7 31, Walker...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

U.S. State Department Reveals Latest With Brittney Griner

As detained WNBA star Brittney Griner prepares for Tuesday's appeal in her case against a nine-year Russian prison sentence, her spirits aren't exactly high, her lawyers said. But according to women's basketball reporter Jackie Powell, there's a small glimmer of hope. "U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was...
WASHINGTON STATE
theScore

Raiders trade veteran Hankins to Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection, the team announced. Hankins has started just one game this season and was recently a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kanas City Chiefs....
DALLAS, TX

