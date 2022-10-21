When Serena Williams lost in the third round of US Open in September, many fans thought it would be the last time she would be competing as she unofficially announced her retirement in August. But now it looks like the 41-year-old tennis superstar is ready to make a big comeback. When speaking with The SF Standard, Williams said she's "not retired" and she may be returning to the court soon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO