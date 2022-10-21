Read full article on original website
theScore
Simmons disputes final call vs. Grizzlies: 'Not a foul, but it was bullshit'
Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons sounded off against the whistle after fouling out for the second time in three games during his team's 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Simmons made contact while defending Memphis guard Ja Morant with 3:52 left in the contest. Morant let the...
theScore
Report: Charlotte fires Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school...
theScore
Wall: I was 'pissed as hell' the Rockets didn't play me
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall says the Houston Rockets sending him home last season wasn't as much of a mutual decision as it seemed. "Pissed as hell," Wall said about his reaction to learning he'd sit out the season, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball."
theScore
Jets' Hall out for season with torn ACL
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is out for the season after tests confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Hall also suffered damage to his meniscus, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Saleh told...
theScore
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106. L.A. LAKERS (104) James 12-22 5-7 31, Walker...
U.S. State Department Reveals Latest With Brittney Griner
As detained WNBA star Brittney Griner prepares for Tuesday's appeal in her case against a nine-year Russian prison sentence, her spirits aren't exactly high, her lawyers said. But according to women's basketball reporter Jackie Powell, there's a small glimmer of hope. "U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was...
theScore
Raiders trade veteran Hankins to Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round selection, the team announced. Hankins has started just one game this season and was recently a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the Kanas City Chiefs....
