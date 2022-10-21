ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bladerunner-style air taxis slated for production by end of decade

If flying taxis and skyports sound like something from Bladerunner or Star Wars to you, then think again. A Korean start-up has raised $9 million in seed-funding to develop a hybrid air taxi that could transport up to seven passengers a maximum range of 500 km in under an hour and a half.
easyJet’s aerophobia course returns for winter

EasyJet is bringing back its popular Fearless Flyer course to help conquer the fear of flying in less than 3 hours. Aerophobia, or ‘fear of flying’, is more common than we think. Many people experience nervousness or anxiety when they get on a plane. The crowded airplane cabins, possible turbulence, and the unpleasant sensation of taking off and landing are certainly some of the reasons behind aerophobia. Other people experience an extreme sense of panic and completely avoid flying.

