EasyJet is bringing back its popular Fearless Flyer course to help conquer the fear of flying in less than 3 hours. Aerophobia, or ‘fear of flying’, is more common than we think. Many people experience nervousness or anxiety when they get on a plane. The crowded airplane cabins, possible turbulence, and the unpleasant sensation of taking off and landing are certainly some of the reasons behind aerophobia. Other people experience an extreme sense of panic and completely avoid flying.

1 DAY AGO