mygateway.news
Staying Put hosts fun Senior Dance
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Thursday, October 13, was a fun afternoon at the Spring Valley Community Center! Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put sponsored a senior dance through their Expanding Horizons program, and a small grant (the second activity this year utilizing these funds). The BOBTOWN BOYS had a wonderful...
mygateway.news
Tuesday Community Supper, November 1, 2022
BALDWIN, WI – The Tuesday Community Supper will be held on November 1, 2022, starting at 5 :00 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin, Wisconsin. First Reformed Church will be handing out supper from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the Gethsemane parking lot. Drive by to pick up Turkey Hotdish, Bun, Cranberry Salad, and Pumpkin Dessert.
drydenwire.com
2022 Polk County EDC Award Winners Recognized
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- The Polk County Economic Development Corporation proudly hosted the 2022 Polk County Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center in Amery. The Polk County EDC Awards Breakfast recognizes the economic and community contributions of local businesses. Due to Covid, the awards presentation had not been held in the last two years.
WEAU-TV 13
No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides brutally honest admission about Minnesota's preparation for Week 8
PJ Fleck and Minnesota were always walking into a tall task in Week 8. Down starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and facing Penn State in a White Out, the Gophers needed to be at the top of their game. Unfortunately, that was not the case Saturday night, to put things lightly....
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
mygateway.news
Village of Spring Valley Public Hearing and October Board Meeting
SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Village of Spring Valley held a Public Hearing and Village Board meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Public Hearing, with the Board meeting immediately following the hearing. The meeting was held in the Council Chambers of the Village Hall. Village President...
WEAU-TV 13
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Village of Pigeon Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after deputies said they received a report a concrete wall had collapsed at the Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls off of Highway 53. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report that...
fox9.com
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning. The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
Fatal I-35W crash closes lanes in Minneapolis Friday morning
At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed northbound. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango containing two people from Crystal was approaching Johnson Street at around 4:11 a.m when it left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.
WEAU-TV 13
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
DALLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Barron County. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Rice Lake, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash, which happened at 10:13 p.m. on County Highway U south of Dallas.
