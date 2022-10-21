ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

mygateway.news

Staying Put hosts fun Senior Dance

SPRING VALLEY, WI – Thursday, October 13, was a fun afternoon at the Spring Valley Community Center! Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put sponsored a senior dance through their Expanding Horizons program, and a small grant (the second activity this year utilizing these funds). The BOBTOWN BOYS had a wonderful...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
mygateway.news

Tuesday Community Supper, November 1, 2022

BALDWIN, WI – The Tuesday Community Supper will be held on November 1, 2022, starting at 5 :00 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin, Wisconsin. First Reformed Church will be handing out supper from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the Gethsemane parking lot. Drive by to pick up Turkey Hotdish, Bun, Cranberry Salad, and Pumpkin Dessert.
BALDWIN, WI
drydenwire.com

2022 Polk County EDC Award Winners Recognized

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- The Polk County Economic Development Corporation proudly hosted the 2022 Polk County Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center in Amery. The Polk County EDC Awards Breakfast recognizes the economic and community contributions of local businesses. Due to Covid, the awards presentation had not been held in the last two years.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire

SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved

BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
1520 The Ticket

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
CRYSTAL, MN
mygateway.news

Village of Spring Valley Public Hearing and October Board Meeting

SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Village of Spring Valley held a Public Hearing and Village Board meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Public Hearing, with the Board meeting immediately following the hearing. The meeting was held in the Council Chambers of the Village Hall. Village President...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
fox9.com

Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County

DALLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Barron County. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Rice Lake, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash, which happened at 10:13 p.m. on County Highway U south of Dallas.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

