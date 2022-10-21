ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it

90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
90 Day Fiance fans think Kimberly should 'walk away' from Usman

90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Usman and Kimberly’s relationship has been filled with many ups and downs. But fans now want Kimberly to ‘walk away’ from Usman as season seven’s new episode airs. Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies became fan favorites during their 90...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Baby breaks her silence after quitting show

Baby was the latest queen to exit RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s series four and she recently opened up about why she chose to leave on her own accord…. The 25-year-old South London-based queen found herself in the bottom two alongside Dakota Schiffer following the ‘Lairy Poppins’ Ru-sical challenge.
Who is Alexia Umansky? Get to know Buying Beverly Hills' social media wiz

Netflix’s upcoming Buying Beverly Hills focuses on Mauricio Umansky’s estate agency, and his daughter, Alexia, is a star realtor. If you can’t wait for Selling Sunset season 6, Buying Beverly Hills might be up your alley in the meantime. Los Angeles-based brokerage, The Agency, is ready to take over as Netflix’s favorite real estate company.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Is Kate Adie married and did she have kids? Career saw her travel the world

Many people will recognize Kate Adie from her many years as a TV news correspondent. She’s now 77 years old but was a familiar face to viewers during her younger years. While Kate’s career is something many people know of, less is heard when it comes to her personal life including whether she’s married or had children.
‘It’s a Tragicomic Project’: Andrea Kleine Talks ‘The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be’

Andrea Kleine was supposed to perform at The Chocolate Factory Theater in New York when the pandemic put a halt to her plans. Together with her partner, musician Bobby Previte, she decided to move into the venue and continue as planned. This time, without an audience. “When we first moved into the theater, we were so giddy. We were so happy to be doing something, anything. Many of my friends were actually jealous,” she recalls. Now, the filmed account of that adventure, “The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be,” is heading to Czech documentary fest Ji.hlava. Made with the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
90 Day Fiance star Usman's age compared to TLC beau Kimberly Menzies

Usman, AKA Sojaboy, and Kimberly Menzies have let 90 Day Fiance cameras capture their ongoing relationship on screen. When it comes to their age gap, fans are wondering exactly how many years are between them. Following the drama of the couple’s looming marriage, viewers are questioning just how much older...

