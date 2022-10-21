ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Japan's suspected FX intervention fails to stem yen slide

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese policymakers on Monday continued efforts to tame sharp yen falls, including through two straight market days of suspected intervention, but ultimately failed to prop up the currency against persistent dollar strength.
CNBC

Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation

The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession. The greenback hit a 32-year peak against the yen, approaching the 150 level at which some traders think...
NASDAQ

European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes

European shares rose on Monday, driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European...
US News and World Report

Column-Japan Faces Battle Royale With Funds on Yen: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Japan's historic FX market intervention on Sept. 22 failed to stem the wave of speculative bets against the yen, culminating in a fresh 32-year low through 150.00 per dollar and a second round of intervention last week. Against the backdrop of a yawning U.S.-Japanese interest rate...
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
CNBC

Asia markets fall as fears of rising rates persist; yen at 150-levels

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. in Japan slipped 0.43% to 26,890.58 and the Topix lost 0.71% to 1,881.98. Japan's. Japan's core consumer prices for the month of September rose 3% compared to a year ago and Malaysia's inflation came...
CNBC

Oil near flat, inflation worries counter potential boost in China demand

Oil prices were near flat during a choppy trading session on Thursday, as worries about inflation dampening demand for oil contended with news that China is considering easing COVID-19 quarantine measures for visitors. Brent crude futures rose 14 cents to settle at $92.57 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
CNBC

Gold trims gains as Treasury yields march higher

Gold prices pared gains on Thursday, having risen about 1% on a softer dollar, as a jump in equities markets and rallying Treasury yields pulled bullion back toward three-week lows hit earlier. Spot gold fell 0.09% to $1,626.75 per ounce by 4:05 p.m. ET , earlier touching its lowest since...

