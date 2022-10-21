Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
Stray of the Day 10/25/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
siouxlandnews.com
Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
Farmers help contain field fire in western Iowa
Local farmers helped fire crews and other authorities in knocking down a field fire in Harrison County, Iowa, Sunday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Nominate the area's best for the Siouxland's Choice Awards
SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way. This is actually the idea behind the Sioux City Journal and The Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Award, according to publisher Chad Pauling. "What makes Siouxland's Choice so special is that local readers...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City sets heat record Sunday
SIOUX CITY — Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record. The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Sioux City Journal
Dry conditions expected to persist in Missouri River basin
SIOUX CITY -- Don't expect to see Missouri River levels rising in the area anytime soon. Months of dry and drought conditions across the upper plains are not expected to ease in the near future, dropping the river and its reservoir system, which currently contains less water than it normally would at this time of year, to even lower levels.
Sioux City fashion show supporting local artists
Sioux City's Sound and Style festival is bigger than ever bringing in fashion trends to the Siouxland area.
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City voters will decide whether to remove cap on medical cannabis facilities
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jim Zortman isn't seeking a seat for a local office, but the North Sioux City native and businessman is campaigning, nonetheless, in the days leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Zortman is a member of a group that garnered enough signatures to get the...
nwestiowa.com
New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine
SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
Sioux City Journal
Big Head Todd and the Monsters bringing winter tour to the Orpheum
SIOUX CITY -- Big Head Todd and The Monsters are bringing their Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to unite audiences.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Sioux City Journal
Consultant: Collapsed walls won't delay Woodbury County jail construction
SIOUX CITY – The collapse of a half dozen walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center should not delay completion of the project, the LEC's board of directors heard Tuesday. County officials said the pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14...
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council approves resolution for West Eighth Street reconstruction project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street. The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new...
Comments / 1