Sioux City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pureoldiesspencer.com

Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/25/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Nominate the area's best for the Siouxland's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way. This is actually the idea behind the Sioux City Journal and The Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Award, according to publisher Chad Pauling. "What makes Siouxland's Choice so special is that local readers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City sets heat record Sunday

SIOUX CITY — Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record. The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dry conditions expected to persist in Missouri River basin

SIOUX CITY -- Don't expect to see Missouri River levels rising in the area anytime soon. Months of dry and drought conditions across the upper plains are not expected to ease in the near future, dropping the river and its reservoir system, which currently contains less water than it normally would at this time of year, to even lower levels.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines

After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

New cultures represented in N'West Iowa cuisine

SIOUX CENTER—Nuevo Vallarta Grocery & Jewelry was hopping on a recent afternoon. The aisles were filled with shoppers, filling their baskets. At the meat counter, the butcher pulled out marbled cuts of beef and weighed them, pausing now and then to scoop up store-made guacamole or hand out containers of fresh salsa. Between tasks, he ran to the back to grab more bags of housemade chips for the line of waiting customers.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Big Head Todd and the Monsters bringing winter tour to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Big Head Todd and The Monsters are bringing their Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to unite audiences.
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

