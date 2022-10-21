Read full article on original website
CBS News
Phillies fans storm the streets to celebrate World Series berth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
'Storybook stuff': Inside the night Bryce Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series
"It's probably something that he's had in his head since the time he picked up a bat," Rhys Hoskins said of Bryce Harper's NLCS-winning home run. "For him to come through in that moment is storybook stuff."
NLCS Game 3: Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead series 2-1
Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
Phillies defeat Padres in NLCS Game 5 to punch their World Series ticket
The Philadelphia Phillies advance to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
2022 World Series teed up: Bryce Harper, Phillies to face Astros
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball's biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia Phillies,...
‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series
Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros, Phillies advance to World Series
The MLB playoffs continued Sunday with the Houston Astros beating the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS, which got under way after a weather delay, advancing to the World Series. Earlier, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS, also advancing...
