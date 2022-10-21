ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info

By Sportscasting Staff
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Austin FC takes on FC Dallas in MLS at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, October 23. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Game Info

  • Match Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
  • FREE MLS LIVE STREAM: Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas for free with a trial to fuboTV!

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Offensive Trends & Insights

  • Austin FC is third in MLS in goals scored (67 overall, 1.9 per game), and FC Dallas is second in goals conceded (38 overall, 1.1 per game).
  • In MLS, FC Dallas has put up 49 goals in 35 games (12th in league), and Austin FC has conceded 51 in 35 games (13th).
  • Austin FC is fourth in MLS in goal differential at +16.
  • With 49 goals scored and 38 allowed, FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goal differential.
  • In terms of shots, Austin FC is sixth in the league offensively (taking 11.5 per match), and FC Dallas is 11th defensively (conceding 10.4).
  • FC Dallas is 18th in the league in shots (10.1 per game), and Austin FC is 17th in shots conceded (11.1).
  • Austin FC has outshot opponents 403-388, and its +15 shot differential is 10th in MLS.
  • FC Dallas is 13th in MLS in shot differential at -0.3 per game.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Team Leaders

Austin FC Leaders

  • Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC’s top scorer this season, netting nine goals (on 35 shots) in 33 league games.
  • Diego Fagundez has six goals in 35 games, ranking him as the second-best scorer on Austin FC.
  • Fagundez is Austin FC’s assists leader, piling up 12 in 35 games (first in league).

FC Dallas Leaders

  • Alan Velasco is FC Dallas’ leading goal-scorer, with six (on 39 shots) in 27 league matches.
  • Franco Jara has scored three times in 31 matches.
  • Velasco has five assists and 37 chances created in 27 league appearances.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Injuries & Status Report

Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)

FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (out)

Austin FC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/1/2022 Vancouver L 2-0 Away
10/9/2022 Colorado D 1-1 Home
10/16/2022 Real Salt Lake D 2-2 Home
10/23/2022 FC Dallas Home

FC Dallas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/1/2022 Colorado L 1-0 Away
10/9/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Home
10/17/2022 Minnesota United FC D 1-1 Home
10/23/2022 Austin FC Away

Check out more soccer content here !


If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The post How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Sporting live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur aim to bounce back from defeat to Newcastle on Sunday with a home Champions League game.Sporting Lisbon are in town and just a point behind Spurs in a table with Marseille also just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side with two games remaining.Victory in a chaotic match with Frankfurt last time out put Spurs top of Group D, but the margins are slim, especially with a daunting trip to face OM to finish off the group.Three points will secure qualification for the last 16, but Sporting will be confident after defeating Spurs in the reverse fixture thanks...
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

214K+
Followers
32K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy