How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info
Austin FC takes on FC Dallas in MLS at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, October 23. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Game Info
- Match Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- FREE MLS LIVE STREAM: Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas for free with a trial to fuboTV!
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Offensive Trends & Insights
- Austin FC is third in MLS in goals scored (67 overall, 1.9 per game), and FC Dallas is second in goals conceded (38 overall, 1.1 per game).
- In MLS, FC Dallas has put up 49 goals in 35 games (12th in league), and Austin FC has conceded 51 in 35 games (13th).
- Austin FC is fourth in MLS in goal differential at +16.
- With 49 goals scored and 38 allowed, FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goal differential.
- In terms of shots, Austin FC is sixth in the league offensively (taking 11.5 per match), and FC Dallas is 11th defensively (conceding 10.4).
- FC Dallas is 18th in the league in shots (10.1 per game), and Austin FC is 17th in shots conceded (11.1).
- Austin FC has outshot opponents 403-388, and its +15 shot differential is 10th in MLS.
- FC Dallas is 13th in MLS in shot differential at -0.3 per game.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Team Leaders
Austin FC Leaders
- Maximiliano Urruti is Austin FC’s top scorer this season, netting nine goals (on 35 shots) in 33 league games.
- Diego Fagundez has six goals in 35 games, ranking him as the second-best scorer on Austin FC.
- Fagundez is Austin FC’s assists leader, piling up 12 in 35 games (first in league).
FC Dallas Leaders
- Alan Velasco is FC Dallas’ leading goal-scorer, with six (on 39 shots) in 27 league matches.
- Franco Jara has scored three times in 31 matches.
- Velasco has five assists and 37 chances created in 27 league appearances.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Injuries & Status Report
Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)
FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (out)
Austin FC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/1/2022
|Vancouver
|L 2-0
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Colorado
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/16/2022
|Real Salt Lake
|D 2-2
|Home
|10/23/2022
|FC Dallas
|–
|Home
FC Dallas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/1/2022
|Colorado
|L 1-0
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Sporting Kansas City
|W 2-1
|Home
|10/17/2022
|Minnesota United FC
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/23/2022
|Austin FC
|–
|Away
Check out more soccer content here !
If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
The post How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .
Comments / 0