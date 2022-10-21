Read full article on original website
Related
Draconid Meteor Shower 2022: What You Need to Know about Unusual Light Show
The Draconids take place between October 6 and 10 and some years can produce up to 1,000 meteors per hour.
Meteor shower peaks this week: Best places, times to see Orionids
Sky watchers could be in for a treat this week. The Orionids meteor shower will peak Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday, Oct. 22, though you may still see plenty of shooting starts in the days surrounding the peak. The best time to watch the Orionids will be in the predawn hours of Friday morning.
CNET
How to See the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower Caused by Halley's Comet This Week
Whenever the famed Halley's Comet makes a trip through the inner solar system every 75 years or so, it leaves behind clouds of dust and cosmic detritus. And each year around this time, our planet floats through some of those clouds, producing what we know as the Orionid meteor shower.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Thursday night. Here's how to watch colorful streaks and fireballs lighting up the sky.
The Orionids appear when Earth travels through debris from Halley's Comet. NASA calls them one of the year's most beautiful meteor showers.
WALB 10
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week. According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday. The Orionids are known for their brightness and...
Huge geomagnetic storms are expected to reach Earth tomorrow
The night sky in New York could light up with auroras during G2-class storms.
Everything to Know About the Orionid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
NASA considers the Orionids "the most beautiful shower of the year" Get ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the star-studded show! Meteor shower lovers are in for a treat because the Orionids are upon us — which according to NASA, are "the most beautiful showers of the year." Be sure to keep your blinking to a minumm when trying to catch a glimpse of the Orionids because they are known for their super speed, shooting approximately 148,000 mph into Earth's atmosphere. Better yet, they often leave trains as...
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. Observing the event now is like watching a 1.9 billion-year-old recording of those events unfold before us, giving astronomers a rare opportunity to glean new insights into things like black hole formation.
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
NBC26
Telescopes captured one of space's brightest explosions when it reached Earth
An amazing sight that occurred in outer space was it recently captured on camera. One of the brightest explosions in space ever recorded was captured by space and ground-based telescopes on Oct. 9. The bright light flash was quickly followed by an afterglow. According to NASA, gamma-ray bursts are the...
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
scitechdaily.com
Ultra-Hot “Super-Earth” Exoplanet 65 Light-Years Away Could Have No Atmosphere
GJ 1252 b is a rocky, terrestrial “super-Earth” that was discovered in 2020. Astronomers have given the exoplanet a closer look and found that it could have a very minimal atmosphere or possibly no atmosphere at all. The planet, which orbits an M-type star, is “the smallest exoplanet...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Look up! Orionid meteor shower streaks across the night sky
Mother Nature put on a show in the sky for stargazers to observe as the annual Orionid meteor shower peaked on Friday night.
scitechdaily.com
Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth
NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Orionid meteor shower expected to peak Friday morning
Sky gazers could get quite the treat in the early morning hours Friday, when the Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak, sending streaks of light across the dark skies. The Orionids, considered "one of the most beautiful showers of the year," according to NASA, are active this year from Sept. 26 through Nov. 22. They will be most viewable Friday morning because the moon will be a slim crescent, according to EarthSky.org. The Orionids travel at 148,000 mph and, because of their speed, can sometimes become fireballs when they enter Earth's atmosphere, NASA said, telling viewers to "look for...
Space Lovers! You Can’t Miss This Meteor Shower In New York Skies
Why do Supermoons get to have all the fun? Yeah, they’re beautiful, but its not fair they get all the attention with all the other amazing sights in the night sky. Upstate New York is getting a particularly spectacular once-a-year treat that will have all space fans excited. Unlike...
natureworldnews.com
Partial Solar Eclipse to Unfold on Tuesday, Starting from Iceland to India
A partial solar eclipse will unfold this Tuesday, allowing astronomy lovers and stargazers to witness the amazing sight. The eclipse would be visible in portions of the Northern Hemisphere. October has been an exciting month for stargazers. During the first week, the Full Hunter's Moon on October 9, showed a...
Comments / 0