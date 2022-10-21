Read full article on original website
BBC
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss
Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as head coach. The 41-year-old had been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal. Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re just under a month away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the next four rounds of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title...
SB Nation
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
BBC
Burnley apologise for 'unacceptable behaviour' of fans at Sunderland
Burnley have apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" of some of their fans in the win at Sunderland. Saturday's match was briefly halted in the first half because missiles were being thrown from the upper tier of the stand housing Burnley supporters. It is understood an eight-year-old was injured. The Clarets...
SkySports
Reporter Notebook: Newcastle's rise and their transfer plans, plus is there now a Premier League 'big seven'?
In his latest Reporter Notebook, Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses Newcastle's rise and how it might affect their transfer plans plus whether we now have a 'big seven' in the Premier League. Following their 2-1 win against Tottenham on Super Sunday, Eddie Howe's side currently sit fourth in the...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Cristiano Ronaldo can’t expect to flounce back into the Man Utd fold – Ten Hag is what the club needs, not him
IF Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he can flounce back into the fold next week after his axing from Manchester United he has another thing coming. Boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear there is work to be done — on the player’s side. He said: “We will first...
SkySports
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
Yardbarker
Manchester United: Homophobia has no place in football
Manchester United have issued a statement condemning homophobic chants that we heard during our game against Chelsea on Saturday. In a statement, the club said (via ManUtd.com): “Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fan base and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard at Stamford Bridge.
BBC
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Managers condemn homophobic chanting at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag have condemned homophobic chanting by United fans during Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw. Offensive songs were heard at points throughout the game at Stamford Bridge. The Football Association said it would crack down on discriminatory behaviour. "The FA strongly...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe hails 'aggressive & brave' Magpies
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praises an "aggressive and brave" performance by his side after their 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur. MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 23 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
Match Report: Liverpool vs Everton U21, Premier League 2
We was at the academy complex in Kirkby this morning for the mini Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton U21's in the Premier League 2.
SkySports
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty
Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.
SkySports
Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory
Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.
SB Nation
Liverpool 0, Arsenal 2: Woman of the Match
It’s weird to feel good about a 2-0 defeat, but Liverpool Women played a better and more cohesive game against Arsenal than they have against any other side this season. With decent defensive performances, yet another (we take what we can get) shot on goal, and generally good movement forward, whatever Matt Beard is doing seems to be working. Even if it’s not bringing in the points just yet.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win
QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
SkySports
QPR 2-1 Wigan: Leon Balogun scores as Rangers stay top
QPR remained top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-1 win over Wigan at Loftus Road to cap a perfect week for the west London club. Sam Field put Rangers ahead and Leon Balogun quickly restored their lead after Nathan Broadhead's equaliser. Rangers' victory was their fifth in six...
