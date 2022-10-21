ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM

By The Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzaUZ_0iiI5McX00

Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government .

The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week, at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top.

Millions are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of groceries, fuel and other basics soars and record inflation pushes up mortgage rates. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming .

Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest — reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister of the year. It would be an astonishing comeback for a polarizing figure forced out just over three months ago amid a welter of ethics scandals.

Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it cause turmoil in financial markets.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss. She is bookies' third favorite, behind Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, runner-up to Truss in the summer, and Johnson, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.

Despite his troubles, Johnson is still adored by some Conservatives as a vote winner with a rare common touch who led the party to a big election victory in 2019. He is more popular with the party's grassroots than with lawmakers — and he is reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his term in office.

“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” Johnson ally Nadine Dorries told Sky News.

But former Conservative leader Michael Howard implored the party not to return to the “psychodrama” of the Johnson era.

“He’s had his chance, and it didn’t work," Howard said. Some Conservative legislators have even threatened to leave the party if Johnson returns as leader.

Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Conservatives who thought Johnson could solve their problems “don’t live in a reality-based community.”

He warned that the electorate at large has not forgotten Johnson’s many scandals — and he no longer has the appeal he once did.

“We know the public don’t like him, he can’t govern, he definitely can’t unify his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail,” Ford said.

Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an “I'm Backing Boris” campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.

Nominations for a new leader will close on Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will vote to knock out one of those, and will hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Oct. 28.

Sunak, who came second to Truss in a summertime leadership contest, is favored by some as a safe pair of hands to steady the struggling economy. Mordaunt, who came third, is popular with the party's grassroots.

Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.

But the wild card is Johnson.

He was able to shrug off lapses that would have sunk many politicians, surviving even after he was fined by police for attending one of a series of illegal parties in government buildings while the U.K. was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

He finally resigned after one scandal too far — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct — sparked an exodus of dozens of members of his government.

He left reluctantly, calling the decision to oust him “eccentric” and ending his final appearance in Parliament with the words: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Truss was chosen by the party early last month to replace him, but quit after her brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics pummeled the value of the pound and caused further pain for people and businesses already struggling in an economy still reeling from Britain’s exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Her package of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets, drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.

Truss admitted Thursday that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Whoever replaces her will have to make tough economic decisions , with government debt rising, the economy stuttering and inflation at a 40-year-high.

The Conservative turmoil at a time of such high stakes is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.

Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.

Still, opposition politicians say the recent tumult — and the decision by Truss to rip up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected — means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over a “revolving door of chaos.”

“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election — now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’

Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
The Independent

Boris Johnson hits 100 nominations needed to stand for prime minister, supporter says

A close ally of Boris Johnson has claimed that he has passed the threshold of 100 MPs’ support needed to allow him to join the battle to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.In a message which electrified the contest for the Conservative leadership, Tory MP Sir James Duddridge tweeted: “New - Boris Johnson has more than 100 backers.”Public endorsements of Mr Johnson remain well short of the crucial 100 figure, with just 59 Conservative MPs having put their names behind his bid by Saturday afternoon.And supporters of leadership rival Rishi Sunak were sceptical of the new claim. Durham MP...
The Independent

Priti Patel adds name to Boris Johnson supporters as ex-PM prepares bid for return to No 10

Former home secretary Priti Patel has become the latest high-profile Conservative to throw her weight behind Boris Johnson’s bid to return as prime minister.Ms Patel announced in a tweet that she believes the former PM has a mandate to govern from the 2019 general election and a “proven track record getting the big decisions right”.Her endorsement brought to 58 Mr Johnson total of publicly declared nominations from MPs, as he nears on the 100 threshold required to join the race to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative leader.Front-runner Rishi Sunak is understood to have passed the 100 milestone with two...
WDBO

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago. His withdrawal leaves former Treasury chief...
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM

Boris Johnson has told supporters that he will co-operate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate affair.Following speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street, close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.Minister Steve Baker, a supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, this morning warned...
The Independent

Voices: Is Boris Johnson still a vote winner? Britain has changed in the last three years

Supporters of Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership campaign are making two key arguments. The first is that he is a proven election winner. The second is that, unlike any of his rivals, he has a mandate from the electorate to be prime minister.But how persuasive are these arguments when we subject them to a degree of scrutiny?There is no denying the success that Mr Johnson brought his party in 2019. He inherited a party that was deeply divided over how to proceed with Brexit and stood at just 25 per cent in the polls. Indeed, the Conservatives had suffered...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Voters who backed Tories at last election would be more likely to vote Conservative again if Boris Johnson is next PM, YouGov poll finds

Voters who backed the Tories at the last election would be more likely to vote Conservative again if Boris Johnson becomes the next Prime Minister, a YouGov poll has found. Polling of 1700 people, done on Thursday and Friday, also found that only 34% of those who voted for the Tories last time would do so again, with 14% saying they would switch to Labour.
The Associated Press

Boris Johnson ends comeback bid — but promises another

LONDON (AP) — In the end, all of Boris Johnson’s bluster couldn’t hide the facts: He didn’t have the votes to win the Conservative Party leadership contest and stage a political comeback just weeks after being forced out as prime minister. The former Tory leader raced back from his Caribbean holiday to test the waters and try to garner the support of enough lawmakers to proceed to the next round. But as British media counted the number of declared supporters for Johnson, it cast doubt on whether he could cross the 100-vote threshold. “Essentially the Boris Johnson bandwagon blew up,”...
The Independent

New Tory prime minister faces biggest Labour poll lead in 25 years

The new Conservative prime minister will take office with their party trailing Labour in the polls by the largest gap for 25 years.The Tories’ seven-day poll average currently stands at 20%, 33 points behind Labour on 53%.Before this year, the last time Labour enjoyed leads that regularly averaged 30 or more percentage points was in the months directly after the general election of 1997, when Tony Blair led the party to a 179-seat majority.While most polling companies in recent days have shown Labour’s lead to be in the very high 20s or low 30s, three have put it even higher,...
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to drop comeback bid as he lags ever further behind rival Sunak

Boris Johnson is coming under pressure from within his own party to ditch his attempted comeback as prime minister, amid fears that he could pit activists against MPs in a way that would tarnish the Conservative brand for a generation.Withdrawal from the race to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader would almost certainly lead to the coronation on Monday of Mr Johnson’s main rival Rishi Sunak, who formally announced his candidacy on Sunday with a promise of “integrity, professionalism and accountability”.The former PM was tonight lagging far behind Mr Sunak in the battle for MPs’ endorsements, and had shown...
The Independent

Blow for Boris Johnson as leading Brexiteer endorses Sunak for prime minister

In a significant blow to Boris Johnson’s hopes of becoming prime minister the architect of his Brexit withdrawal deal has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the race for the Conservative leadership.David Frost said that the Tories must “move on” following the resignation of Liz Truss as PM, warning that a return to Mr Johnson’s leadership would risk “repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.Although he is unable to nominate Mr Sunak, as he is not an MP, Lord Frost’s endorsement could be highly influential in determining which way MPs and party members cast their...
mailplus.co.uk

Poll: Only Boris can halt Labour

TODAY’S Mail on Sunday poll shows that Boris Johnson retains a level of electoral magnetism far outstripping that of any of his party colleagues - despite the months of scandal, intrigue and infighting that brought down his premiership in the summer. Although the poll shows that Labour would still...
The Independent

The Tory MPs who called on Boris Johnson to resign in summer - but now want him back as PM again

It was only a few months ago that Boris Johnson was booted out of No 10 by Tory MPs after a three year premiership punctuated by scandals and poor governance.Yet fast forward to the present day and a bevy of Conservative politicians have backed the former Mayor London to once again take the reins after Liz Truss’s resignation last week prompted a leadership contest.Mr Johnson interrupted his holiday in the Carribbean to race back on Saturday to try and shore up support among backbenchers as he tries to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to Downing Street.The...
The Independent

Blow for Boris Johnson as leading eurosceptic backs Sunak and says return for ex-PM ‘guaranteed disaster’

Boris Johnson’s hopes of a return to Downing Street were today dealt a severe blow as influential Eurosceptic Steve Baker came out for rival Rishi Sunak, warning that victory for the former PM would be “a guaranteed disaster”.But there was a boost for Johnson as cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi - who served him as chancellor over the summer - offered his backing.Mr Zahawi said Mr Johnson had learned from the mistakes which forced him out of office earlier this year, and was now “the one to lead us to victory and prosperity”.But Mr Baker told Sky News that a...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy