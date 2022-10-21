Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Film review: How LSU used star freshman Harold Perkins to shut down Ole Miss
Brian Kelly brushed off the question and chuckled. He insisted this win, however impressive, didn’t give him any sense of validation about where LSU is headed in his first season since leaving Notre Dame. In terms of the big picture, all the 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss...
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
LSU-Alabama betting line is out: See how oddsmakers value the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers won’t be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide until Nov. 5, but the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have released an early betting line. LSU is coming off a huge home win over Ole Miss to improve to 6-2, but the Tigers open as 14½-point home underdogs against 7-1 Alabama in a game that kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tiger Stadium and on ESPN.
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU
I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
Sharon Weston Broome: Trust and cooperation are the rule for progress in Baton Rouge
Let me first say I take my integrity very seriously. This is a matter of both personal ethics and practicality. We can neither address our challenges nor accomplish meaningful progress in our community if there is not a level of trust and cooperation between the Mayor’s Office and Metropolitan Council.
Open School Board seats in western St. Tammany draw large fields
St. Tammany Parish School Board seats in the Covington and Folsom areas are guaranteed to have new faces come Jan. 1, with three long-term incumbents choosing not to seek new terms in the Nov. 8 election. While the open seats have drawn the most interest, two first-term School Board members...
Our Views: Latest mass shooting could have been worse, but what of the future?
The “utter mayhem” a witness described at a Southern University fraternity house, just outside the entrance to the campus on homecoming weekend, is another case of the volatile mix of guns and youth at parties that ought to be celebrations. Thankfully, nobody among the 11 wounded died. Seven...
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go
Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
Letters: Don't overlook those 18-wheelers' use of highway space
After an article appears in The Advocate that misses, I always wait to see the response in “Letters to the Editor.” There were none so here is mine. The article concerning Baton Rouge’s bridge problem said it isn’t big trucks and travelers. It’s local drivers, according to the study.
Our Views: Can the Metro Council, or the voters, trust Sharon Weston Broome again?
Just about everything that could go wrong has with a proposed and expensive new fee for stormwater management in East Baton Rouge Parish. The public deserves a full accounting of this debacle. We wonder whether we’re going to get it from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The mayor now, none...
