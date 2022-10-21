Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
LIST: Abilene 2022 Halloween & Fall events
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun […]
2022 Trunk-or-Treat events in and around Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween approaches, so do family friendly trunk-or-treat events. Here is a list of events in or near Abilene for 2022: St. Francis of Assisi Religious Education: Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Francis Catholic Church (826 Cottonwood Street). Pioneer Baptist: Wednesday, […]
LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
Lee Park Renamed to Honor Local Hero
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lee Park, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, officially changed it’s name. The park is now named Coach James Valentine Park, named after the late Abilene teacher and coach James E. Valentine, also known as Coach Val. David Pittman, Chairman of the Abilene Parks and Recreation Board, said the city […]
Abilene ISD and Colorado ISD teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher at Colorado Middle School and a teacher from Taylor Elementary School were named as the Region 14 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Ryan Cosby, 8th grade teacher at Colorado Middle School, and Teresa Graham, elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School, were honored at the Texas […]
‘For the next hour we just sat and he poured his heart out to me’: Aaron Watson returns from hiatus, speaks on 18th studio album
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB/KRBC sat down with Abilene’s Aaron Watson to chat about his return from hiatus, social media, new album, family and more. After a vocal cord injury, Aaron Watson will be returning to the stage from a six month hiatus due to a minor laser surgery on his vocal cords. Watson said […]
Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Chaplains of Abilene prison ask for volunteers for one-time opportunity for children to see incarcerated fathers
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The French Robertson Unit, a maximum-security State prison in Abilene, has something brewing for the good of its inmates and their families. Chaplains of the prison want to host a one-day camp called A Day with God, where children will have the opportunity to spend the entire day with their incarcerated […]
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
‘They like to play jokes with us’: Owners share the history of Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger
BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a small town out west lies a building full of history, the wild west and paranormal activity. In October 2015, an article was published about this hotel and the paranormal activity visitors had experienced. Dan Lafave, Co-owner of the Olde Park Hotel, was intrigued and reached out to tour the […]
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by SUV in South Abilene, deceased before police arrived
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a medium size SUV on South 14th Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23. The woman walked out of a dark alleyway near the intersection of South 14th and Willis Street. According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle and was deceased before authorities […]
Firewood prices increasing in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With cooler temperatures approaching, you might feel the burn in your pocket when buying firewood. According to business owners who sell wood, the average cost of firewood has increased about 20 percent. Costs are increasing due to the rise in gas prices and inflation. Ron Lawn, the owner of Ron Lawn […]
Can you help identify this Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building. In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall. The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing […]
Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
Suspect sentenced to 10 years for Abilene bank robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank in Abilene. Fernando Enriquez received his 10-year sentence in a Lubbock District Court this week in connection to the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene in March. He was federally charged with Bank Robbery for this incident […]
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
