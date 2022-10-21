Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Around 80 acres to be burned near Loafer Creek on Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE said they plan to burn around 80 acres of land in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area on Tuesday. Nearby communities, including Oroville, are expected to see smoke throughout the operations, CAL FIRE officials confirmed. Officials are asking locals to NOT report any smoke...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews begin control burn near Lake Oroville, Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:47 P.M. UPDATE - Crews have started a control burn in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said at about 11:15 a.m. that it has already burn about 10 acres. Crews will be burning 80 acres, causing smoke to be visible east of Oroville.
actionnewsnow.com
Burn permit suspension lifted in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties was lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Chief Scott Packwood canceled the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn...
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
abc10.com
Beyond Bardstown Episode 3: Murder in Cabin 28
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — It has been 40 years since what is known as the Keddie Murders took place in rural Plumas County in Northern California. It's a case that involves a triple-slaying and a missing child whose remains were later found. The case remains cold. "This thing was...
Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
thelostlongboarder.com
Free Camping Near Sloat | McDermott Ravine Road
After getting evacuated from Bucks Lake Road in Quincy (07/21), we went looking for a new spot and found some low key dispersed camping near Sloat. Sloat is a super small town about 40 minutes from Quincy by the Western Pacific Railroad. Across the 89 in Plumas National Forest we found several good dispersed camp spots on the McDermott Ravine Forest Road . Many of the spots in this area are among the pretty wooded area with a mix of manzanita, conifers and oaks. We found this spot to be a bit off the beaten path yet easily accessible and we met a local who pointed us in the direction of the local Sloat swim hole on the Feather River!
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Chico Construction Worker Killed in Cement Explosion
Fatal Cement Explosion Occurs Near Boeing Avenue Involving Construction Worker. A Chico construction worker was killed on October 21 in a cement explosion that involved a concrete mixer close to the airport. Officers with the Chico Police Department responded to an emergency call around 3:49 p.m. at a construction project near Boeing Avenue. When they arrived, along with Butte medics, they discovered an unresponsive man close to a concrete pumping truck.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
Paradise Post
District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween
Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
cntraveler.com
5 Gold Rush Era Bars That Are Still in Operation, From Former Speakeasies to Boom Town Saloons
The mid-1800s saw one of the largest travel events in America’s history: the Gold Rush of the American West. The 1848 discovery of gold in California brought hundreds of thousands of people, both from across America and around the world. Gold rush towns quickly went from boom to bust—but...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
goldcountrymedia.com
Weekend vandalism leaves Downtown Auburn littered
Downtown Auburn was a scene of vandalism early Saturday morning as its roadways were strewn with crushed pumpkins, newspapers, moved concrete planters and newspaper racks. Auburn Police Department Lt. Bryan Morrison said the vandalism, which occurred up High Street to Reamer Street and on Lincoln Way from the clock tower to Cherry Avenue, occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
