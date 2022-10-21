After getting evacuated from Bucks Lake Road in Quincy (07/21), we went looking for a new spot and found some low key dispersed camping near Sloat. Sloat is a super small town about 40 minutes from Quincy by the Western Pacific Railroad. Across the 89 in Plumas National Forest we found several good dispersed camp spots on the McDermott Ravine Forest Road . Many of the spots in this area are among the pretty wooded area with a mix of manzanita, conifers and oaks. We found this spot to be a bit off the beaten path yet easily accessible and we met a local who pointed us in the direction of the local Sloat swim hole on the Feather River!

QUINCY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO