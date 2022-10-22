ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOQLB_0iiHhXqE00

Car found buried in Atherton backyard triggers investigation 00:36

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceVPe_0iiHhXqE00
A 1990s-era car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the town of Atherton. KPIX

The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.

Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.

Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in the 1990s. There were unused bags of concrete found throughout the vehicle. Crime scene technicians stopped working for the night at about 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

On Friday, police confirmed the vehicle is a Mercedes Benz that had been reported as stolen to the Palo Alto Police Department in September of 1992.  Police said the possible owner of the vehicle is believed to be deceased and authorities are waiting for records that are being retrieved in the DMV archives to learn more about the car and its history.

A cadaver dog was brought back to the scene Friday morning where it once again made a slight notification of possible human remains, though none have been found so far. As of Friday afternoon, police said a majority of the passenger compartment of the vehicle has been excavated.

"I've asked a few questions of some different K-9 officers, and what they've said is it could be human remains. They could be reacting to blood, they could be reacting to old bones, they could be reacting to human vomit," said Larsen. "It could be any one of those combinations of things that the dogs are reacting to."

Police say car found buried in Atherton was stolen 01:52

Police also said the vehicle was buried before the current homeowner occupied the home.

"We're just waiting to hear what's in the car. I think he probably just buried the car for insurance money," said neighbor Kathy Consani.

The sprawling home and property is valued at $15 million, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Larsen said the current homeowners were not under investigation.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under an active investigation.

Atherton is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., with about 7,000 residents within its nearly 5 square miles.

Comments / 71

Cmethrough
2d ago

just make sure those bags of concrete weren't just resealed and actually contain what the dogs are hitting on, or the trunk of the car even.

Reply(1)
39
Dyan Barrett
2d ago

this is like deja vu I remember it's been about 35 years ago my mother was living in this huge Southern home and there was another house with it and then which I lived in but she decided she wanted to make a garden so we had to dig what we started digging and we found a fender when she insisted we finished digging we dug out a car we had the police to check it out but they couldn't find any information on it and I always wondered

Reply(1)
25
Kenneth Law
2d ago

if he buried the car for insurance money, then why the unused bags of concrete? it's not like he covered the car in concrete. he probably killed someone, got blood in the car as he disposed of the body and covered it on concrete. then knew he couldn't clean the car so he buried that and got rid of the evidence.

Reply(6)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Mystery still surrounds stolen Mercedes Benz found buried in Atherton backyard

ATHERTON -- The mystery still remains surrounding a Mercedes Benz stolen in 1992 found that was found by landscapers buried in an Atherton backyard.Since the discovery of the car by landscapers on the property Thursday morning, investigators have deployed cadaver dogs, dug out the vehicle by hand and used high-tech ground penetrating radar to see if there was any sign of human remains or foul play.ALSO READ: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen"This examination (by the radar) did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were located, Atherton said...
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward police pursuit ends with fatal shooting of armed suspect in Castro Valley

HAYWARD -- A Hayward police low-speed pursuit Monday morning ended with the armed suspect being fatally wounded by officers after a forced traffic stop, a foot chase and an attempted carjacking.Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said the suspect's vehicle has also been linked to an earlier kidnapping-robbery in Emeryville.The suspect suffered several gunshot wounds as he attempted to carjack a Jeep from a woman at gunpoint. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Meanwhile, a Hayward police officer was hospitalized with a leg...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews finish excavating stolen car buried in Atherton backyard

ATHERTON -- After days of digging, investigators have now completely unearthed a Mercedes-Benz that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton home.They also found several bags of unused cement in the trunk of the car. The car was reported stolen in Palo Alto back in September of 1992.Police are still trying to identify the owner, but they believe he is dead. Authorities are waiting for records that are being retrieved in the DMV archives to learn more about the car and its history. The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent San Mateo County town, police said.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation."They are going through a landscaping project, so it's quite possible it could be worker who got cut and dripped some blood on the ground. We just don't know what the dogs are reacting to until we discover it." Larsen said Friday. Atherton police did not give any further update on the situation. They said they will provide more information Monday.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Highway 4 traffic cams lead to arrest of Richmond homicide suspect

RICHMOND -- The alleged 37-year-old gunman with a violent criminal history was in custody Monday after a fatal shooting in Richmond and a manhunt that included using the traffic cameras located along Highway 4.Richmond police said the incident began just before 10 p.m. on July 14th when Emari Cook, a 26-year-old from Vallejo, was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in Richmond.Witnesses told police that a suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle, confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian accident in San Francisco's Sunset District leaves 1 woman dead, 1 critically injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an injury accident late Monday morning involving two female pedestrians that left one woman dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.According to a San Francisco Police Department release, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street  just across from McCoppin Square after a report of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians. Arriving officers found two adult female pedestrians at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle as well as several vehicles that were also damaged in the accident. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who declared one female victim deceased at the scene. The second female was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The adult male driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified anyone involved with the accident.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
SAN JOSE, CA
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Suspicious": Car found buried in yard of multimillion-dollar home

Police are digging into why someone buried a car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, police said in a news release titled "suspicious circumstances."Cadaver dogs were brought in and "made a slight notification of possible human remains," but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was recovered, according to Atherton Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.The San Mateo Crime Lab was contacted and sent technicians to assist with...
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault

BERKELEY – Police in Berkeley are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Friday morning.On Friday around 5 a.m., an individual brandished a knife at a passerby, police said. The incident occurred in the area of Haste and Bowditch streets.Police said the suspect may have fled into People's Park following the incident.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man found guilty of murder for 2020 Bayview killing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man during a brutal fight in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.Reed then overpowered Ortega, repeatedly kicked and stomped him in the face, and killed him by slamming his head into the pavement, according to court filings.  "The jury's verdict delivers justice for Ortega's family...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies. 
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man tries to coax child to leave with him at Petaluma park

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Police say a suspicious man tried to coax a young man into leaving with him at the city's McDowell Park Thursday night. The woman reported the incident later that night, saying her young child had been playing at the park when the man approached her son and repeatedly attempted to talk him into riding his bicycle and leave with him. The boy's parents ran over to their son and yelled at the unknown man to leave and to stop talking to their child. The man continued to try and convince the child to leave with him, but after  one of the parents continued to try to get the subject to leave, he left the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.The man was described as Hispanic, in his late 40s, with a thin build. He was also bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and was riding a small red bicycle. No one on scene was familiar with the man. 
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Update: Atherton estate with mysterious buried car has history of murder, sunken yacht

ATHERTON – A sunken yacht. Made-up Asian mobsters. A history of murder. A neighbor who complained about “all that excavating.”. As police swarmed a $15 million Atherton mansion on Friday where a landscaping crew dug up a buried Mercedes a day earlier and cadaver dogs hit on “possible human remains,” intriguing details of a past owner were unearthed as well.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy