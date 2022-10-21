Read full article on original website
Albemarle man in custody for Homer statue noose incident on Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.
CPD identifies weekend shooting victim
Update | 10/24/2022 | 4:50 p.m. On October 23rd at approximately 1:00 a.m., Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200th block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside of a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the bar. The victim, who was later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at UVA Medical Center.
JADE searching for suspect in major drug bust
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce (JADE) executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, VA. While executing the warrant, JADE officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash, and various packaging materials.
Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Stony Point Road domestic disturbance
STONY POINT (WINA) – Albemarle County Police have a woman in custody while investigating a shooting stemming from a reported domestic disturbance. Police responded to the disturbance call Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Stony Point Road, about a mile-and-a-half from Richmond Road. Officers arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.
