Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results 10/22/2022
– The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined inside the Performance Center arena by Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. Roberts is dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, while LaGreca is wearing a t-shirt with his own face on the front. Mitchell has some at on her face and a skull jacket. Fans are finding their seats in the background while the panel goes over tonight’s card.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
wrestlingrumors.net
New First Time Champion Crowned At NXT Halloween Havoc
That’s why they exist. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as you never know what you might get out of a title change. Someone winning a championship can be a game changer for their career and usually means that they are being elevated up the ladder. Now another title has changed hands and it could be the start of something big for the new champion.
411mania.com
More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface
PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
Bleacher Report
Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card Picks Before Raw
WWE presents its Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5, headlined by a high-profile Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The penultimate WWE PPV of 2022 will set the stage for Survivor Series later in the month while showcasing the biggest and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (10/24/22)
WWE invades Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin Theory,...
Bleacher Report
Why WWE is Better Off Without Former MMA Stars Turned Wrestlers
It might sound strange to say in a world in which Brock Lesnar is arguably the best pro wrestler of all time, but WWE really doesn't need any more former MMA stars. Such a conversation seems sensible right now as WWE appears to gear up Daniel Cormier for a role.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
Bleacher Report
Aljamain Sterling Defeats TJ Dillashaw via 2nd-Round TKO to Retain Title at UFC 280
Aljamain Sterling successfully held on to his UFC bantamweight championship with a second-round TKO win over TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 at Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. Aljo wasted not time in dragging the fight to his waters. He took down Dillashaw in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
Bleacher Report
UFC 280 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Oliveira vs. Makhachev
Charles Oliveira and Israel Makhachev will lock horns with the vacant lightweight title on the line in a UFC 280 card from Abu Dhabi that will provide some matinee MMA in the United States. The card abounds with questions that will be answered in key fights in both the lightweight...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Surpasses Yet Another Impressive WWE Milestone
In spite of having one of the most remarkable runs in recent memory, Roman Reigns continues to be the most prominent figure in the WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. With victories over Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and others, he has extended his reign.
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Made Travel Arrangements for Billy Gunn to Appear at DX Reunion
WWE attempted to book Billy Gunn for the DX reunion segment with Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg on Monday Night Raw on October 10th. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and AEW were in “meaningful talks” about having Gunn appear on the show. AEW President Tony Khan wanted WWE to mention Gunn’s affiliation with AEW, and he agreed to let Gunn make the appearance.
Bleacher Report
Islam Makhachev Defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Captures Lightweight Title
Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 from Abu Dhabi. Makhachev showed from the outset that he's more than just a wrestler. He cracked Oliveira on the feet in the first round before going to work with his vaunted grappling in a round that proved the champion was going to have his hands full from the opening bell.
NJPW President Takami Ohbari Comments On Karl Anderson Being Double Booked By NJPW And WWE
NJPW President Takami Ohbari excepts wrestlers to honor commitments. NJPW President Takami Ohbari took to social media to say, "We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments." Ohbari's...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Plans Revealed For Bray Wyatt On WWE SmackDown
With Bray Wyatt back in WWE and set to appear again on SmackDown tonight (October 21) backstage plans have already leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt is set for a backstage segment on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Elsewhere in the report, the lantern used...
Comments / 0