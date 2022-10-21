Point-of-care testing can be profitable, but there are steps pharmacists must take to ensure that their pharmacy is eligible to offer these key services to their community. There are 4 main goals for POCT: identify disease, improve access to care, monitor parameters for different disease states, and modify patient behaviors. During a presentation at the National Community Pharmacists Association 2022 Annual Convention & Expo, held October 1 through 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, Matthew J. Meyer, PharmD, owner and pharmacist in charge at Hospital Pharmacy West discussed these goals, as well as the ideal POCT site characteristics, which can be broken down into 6 separate categories.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO