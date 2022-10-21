ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

AFN 2022 Convention ends with flair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People from across Alaska came together late last week to celebrate unity with traditional Alaska Native dances, art, and even the first-ever fashion show. Running Thursday through Saturday, the Alaska Federation of Natives held its annual conference to address “critical issues of public policy and government”...
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022

The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
AFN delegates push for measures to decrease salmon bycatch

Two resolutions brought before the Alaska Federation of Natives during this year’s annual convention called for efforts to reduce salmon bycatch for fish that return to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Debate over both resolutions was contentious, and revealed a regional rift among tribes. One resolution calls on Alaska’s...
Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.

When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
Alaska governor candidates react to sex-harassment lawsuit against Pierce

Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce listens to other gubernatorial candidates' comments at an Anchorage debate on Oct. 11, 2022. Pierce, a Republican, made his first appearance with the three other general election candidates for governor at the debate held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Top 10 Best Hikes in Alaska

Accounting for two-thirds of America’s national parklands, Alaska offers nature’s beauty in her truest form. Since I spent a good portion of my childhood living in The Last Frontier, I can attest to the impressiveness of the views, wildlife, and the hiking trails!. The Alaskan forests call to...
Northern Pacific Upgrades Terminal at Anchorage

DALLAS – Looking toward its 2023 launch, the new long-haul Anchorage-based airline, Northern Pacific Airways (7H), is nearing the end of the US$6m upgrade of its leased areas of the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Terminal upgrades sure to delight travelers include a 50-seat mini...
Alaska small business financing program announced

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska, the University of Alaska, and the Alaska Small Business Development Center announced on Monday the launch of the Alaska State Small Business Credit Initiative. The program is statewide and will use $59.9 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to finance incentives...
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody

Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago

The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
Early voting has begun state-wide for the Nov. 8 election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The statewide election is still two weeks away, but starting Oct. 24, Alaskans can cast their votes in early in-person voting. The Alaska Division of Elections website lists early voting locations and hours throughout the state. In Anchorage, early voting is available at Anchorage City Hall,...
Services for Ben Stevens

The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
Anchorage man demonstrates technology to recycle plastic ocean waste

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Plastic waste is a global problem that Alaska shares, especially when it ends up in the ocean and washes up on local beaches. Patrick Simpson is an Anchorage engineer who wants to do something about it. “By my estimation, 75 to 125 million pounds of plastic...
Women’s Business Center Opens in Anchorage

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) cut the ribbon on the Alaska Women’s Business Center (AWBC) in Anchorage, extending the network to all fifty states and Puerto Rico. Womentrepreneurs. The center is an office hosted by Seattle-based financial development nonprofit Business Impact NW in a downtown co-work space. “We...
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
How a Democrat Won a State With Just 12% Dem Voters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native ever elected to Congress, stepped onstage Thursday at the year’s biggest meeting of Alaska Natives, an audience of thousands clapped, cheered, and waved fans with Peltola’s face on them.But that still didn’t seem like an adequate reception. So the crowd sang.First, they sang a hymn of the Russian Orthodox Church—of which Peltola and many Alaska Natives are members—called “May God Grant You Many Years,” in Russian, English, and Yupik. Then, they sang an Inupiat language song, “Aarigaa,” which is meant to convey gratitude and appreciation.On stage, Peltola stood hand over her...
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder

LEWISTON, Maine - A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals. A jury...
