3 takeaways from Broncos' 16-9 loss to Jets
DENVER — The Broncos lost their fourth game in a row Sunday, falling to the Jets 16-9. Here are three takeaways from the game:. With starting quarterback Russell Wilson out with a hamstring injury, backup Brett Rypien started his second career game Sunday. Rypien was not great, going 24 of 45 for 225 yards and one interception.
Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule
After a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, the Denver Broncos will aim to bounce back at home against the New York Jets in Week 7. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule. Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT)
Denver Broncos notebook: Jets rookie spoils final shots; reaction to fumble review
DENVER — The Broncos’ offense got lost in the Sauce on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. With Denver needing a touchdown to force overtime in the final minutes, Brett Rypien threw at cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner twice. The fourth-overall selection in the most recent draft came up with crucial pass breakups both times.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
Broncos' Latavius Murray has advice for new teammates
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Latavius visits London Part II. For the second time in three weeks, Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray is about to make an overseas trip to play a football game in London, England. The first time was as a member of the New Orleans Saints when...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Concerning Russell Wilson News
Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that could sideline him for more than just this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NFL Network, while Wilson wanted to play this weekend, he might be sidelined for more than just one contest. "Russell Wilson is...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Russell Wilson takes another L
Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos fall 16-9 to Jets at home
The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Broncos still have life. Pick called back. Game over. Rypien is picked. Broncos lose. Broncos stop the Jets...
Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
Paul Klee: Broncos fans leave early again in loss to Jets. What would 'Shanny' do?
One eye on his phone, one on the Broncos game, Terrell Davis has new priorities in life. “My son is in a flag football championship today,” the Broncos legend explained as he checked for score updates from back home on Sunday, soon after the franchise honored “TD” and the Super Bowl XXXII champs at halftime.
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
Broncos have nearly hit a new low as new stat surfaces
The Denver Broncos have officially hit a new low. no, I’m not talking about the fact that they just lost to the New York Jets, even though that is pretty low, but something else. And, I never thought we would be here talking about this with a roster that looks the way it does, but, here we are.
Paul Klee: Let Brett cook? Mapping Brett Rypien's road to (surprise!) Broncos starting quarterback
Good news is, Brett Rypien owns the Jets. New York has never beaten the Broncos starting quarterback. Wait! There’s more positivity now that it’s officially official Russell Wilson won’t play Sunday against the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. In Rypien’s first (and only) NFL start, Wilson, who was still in Seattle, took notice of Rypien’s passing ability: “Rypien makin’ plays!” Russ tweeted at 8:36 pm on Oct. 1,...
Behind Emeny Lines with Broncos Wire's Jon Heath
The New York Jets head out west to the Mile High City to take on the 2-4 Denver Broncos Sunday. What’s going on with Russell Wilson? How can the Broncos handle Quinnen Williams? We discuss that and more with Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath. 1. It definitely seems like...
