Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Man killed in Sunday shooting near Kansas City apartment complex
A man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex at East 32nd Street and Quincy Drive in Kansas City late Sunday night.
KCPD responds to critical-injury crash at I-435, US 40
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury crash Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack in Missouri
The sheriff's office said the victim had injuries consistent with an animal attack, and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
St. Louis-area jury to hear trial of man charged with killing NKC officer
A man charged in Clay County, Missouri, with the murder of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez requested a change of venue for his case.
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'
Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
KCTV 5
Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday. According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but...
KMBC.com
Police investigating after deceased man with gunshot wound found in a crashed car
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police officers say they have opened a homicide investigation after an incident in the early morning hours of Monday. Police were dispatched to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane in reference to a shooting and car crash. The first officers on the scene saw a...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman not seen since early Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen overnight. According to the police, 32-year-old Viviane Cerritos was last seen at 3:11 a.m. in the area of 28th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. At that time, she was...
Racist threats after KC-area prosecutor declines charges in shooting death
KANSAS CITY —The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office received racist, threatening calls Monday after deciding not to charge a woman in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter. The statement from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker's office said, "The office takes its oath and the safety of...
kcur.org
KCFD firetruck driver ordered to pay $32 million after killing three people in Westport crash
A Kansas City Fire Department engine driver who killed three people after plowing through a red light in Westport last December will likely not be able to pay even a fraction of a $32 million arbitration award levied against him last week. But the families of the three victims hope...
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
Family of Merriam stabbing victim speaks out
The family of a Merriam deadly stabbing victim says someone attacked him with a knife while he was sleeping in his Johnson County apartment.
