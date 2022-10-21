ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Millions could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments

Millions of people nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is running out for those seeking to claim financial relief. Between 8 and 9 million people are potentially eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Families...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Money

The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
POLITICO

Soaring tax revenue, spending plunge spark record drop in budget deficit

The U.S. government posted a record decline in federal deficits in fiscal 2022, as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. The annual budget shortfall totaled $1.37 trillion, compared to $2.77 trillion in the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday. That’s due in part to record high tax receipts, which jumped last year thanks to a strong economy that drew more people into the labor market, pushing up the amount the government collected in individual and corporate taxes. Federal spending also declined, as fewer people collected jobless benefits and other pandemic-related programs wound down.
wealthinsidermag.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Washington Examiner

Biden administration touts historic deficit reduction as pandemic programs expire, taxes increase

The federal budget deficit fell an unprecedented $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022 to $1.375 trillion, buoyed in large part by the expiration of emergency COVID-19 pandemic aid. Statistics published by the Department of the Treasury on Friday showed the deficit registering $40 billion lower than the level forecast by President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget request, positive news for Democrats with less than three weeks remaining until the November midterm elections.
WMDT.com

IRS set to increase cost of living adjustment to help offset inflation costs for americans.

NATIONAL NEWS- A proposed change for the IRS is hoping to give cost of living adjustments for millions of Americans inflation continues to make things more expensive. The cost of living adjustments, also known as COLA, will mean tax brackets will be expanded, allowing Americans to earn more money per year before hitting that next tax bracket, as well as increasing standard deductions.
msn.com

The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of

On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines. And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.
Syracuse.com

IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
msn.com

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan

Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
msn.com

Eurozone Business Activity Falls to 47.1 in October - S&P Global

Investing.com -- A slowdown in Eurozone business activity intensified in October, hitting its lowest level in 23 months, as soaring cost inflation and fears over a looming economic recession weighed on both the manufacturing and services sectors. S&P Global's flash composite purchasing managers' index for the currency bloc dropped to...

