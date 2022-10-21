Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Millions could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments
Millions of people nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is running out for those seeking to claim financial relief. Between 8 and 9 million people are potentially eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Families...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits
The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
IRS sending letters to 9 million Americans with unclaimed stimulus checks
The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to millions who did not claim stimulus payments, earned income tax credits, or other benefits.
Soaring tax revenue, spending plunge spark record drop in budget deficit
The U.S. government posted a record decline in federal deficits in fiscal 2022, as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. The annual budget shortfall totaled $1.37 trillion, compared to $2.77 trillion in the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday. That’s due in part to record high tax receipts, which jumped last year thanks to a strong economy that drew more people into the labor market, pushing up the amount the government collected in individual and corporate taxes. Federal spending also declined, as fewer people collected jobless benefits and other pandemic-related programs wound down.
wealthinsidermag.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration touts historic deficit reduction as pandemic programs expire, taxes increase
The federal budget deficit fell an unprecedented $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022 to $1.375 trillion, buoyed in large part by the expiration of emergency COVID-19 pandemic aid. Statistics published by the Department of the Treasury on Friday showed the deficit registering $40 billion lower than the level forecast by President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget request, positive news for Democrats with less than three weeks remaining until the November midterm elections.
WMDT.com
IRS set to increase cost of living adjustment to help offset inflation costs for americans.
NATIONAL NEWS- A proposed change for the IRS is hoping to give cost of living adjustments for millions of Americans inflation continues to make things more expensive. The cost of living adjustments, also known as COLA, will mean tax brackets will be expanded, allowing Americans to earn more money per year before hitting that next tax bracket, as well as increasing standard deductions.
Child Tax Credit: File Your Taxes By October 17 to Claim Your 2021 Deduction
Although the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has reverted to its original amount of $2,000 per child for the 2022 tax year, there is still time to cash in on the expanded CTC of 2021. See: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. If you requested a tax...
Stimulus Check Update: Child Tax Credit Deadline Looms for Millions
More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance Child Tax Credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates must file a 2021 federal income tax return to claim them ahead of a looming deadline. The expanded tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's...
msn.com
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines. And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.
CNBC
The IRS adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023—you might owe less in taxes next year
If your income doesn't rise in 2023, some tax relief is on the way. As part of its annual adjustments based on inflation, the IRS increased the income thresholds for its tax brackets by thousands of dollars. These changes are effective for the 2023 tax year. The U.S. has a...
Didn’t Get Stimulus Money or Your Child Tax Credit? Watch Your Mailbox for a Letter From The IRS
More than 9 million people have not collected all or some of their coronavirus stimulus payments, including the Child Tax Credit, the Recovery Rebate Credit, or the Earned Income Tax Credit, the IRS...
IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
msn.com
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan
Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
Child Tax Credit: Unclaimed Payment Worth $3,600; Check How and When To Claim It
Last year, a more generous Kid Tax Credit awarded qualified parents up to $3,600 per child. There is some good news for families that missed part or all of those payments: it is not too late to make a claim.
KHQ Right Now
IRS makes child tax credit payment errors
The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
The IRS Is Letting You Keep More Money in 2023, Increasing Standard Deductions for Inflation
The IRS has some good news for Americans struggling with rampant inflation: You may get to keep more of your money in 2023. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This ScamFind: 9...
Today Explained: IRS Announces Tax Bracket Changes
The IRS has announced changes in income tax brackets due to inflation. The new cutoffs may benefit some Americans who might find themselves now placed in lower tax brackets than in previous years.
msn.com
Eurozone Business Activity Falls to 47.1 in October - S&P Global
Investing.com -- A slowdown in Eurozone business activity intensified in October, hitting its lowest level in 23 months, as soaring cost inflation and fears over a looming economic recession weighed on both the manufacturing and services sectors. S&P Global's flash composite purchasing managers' index for the currency bloc dropped to...
