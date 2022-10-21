Read full article on original website
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
qrockonline.com
No Decision If and When Our Lady of Angels Will Close
The future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet remains in limbo. Last week, WJOL reported the nursing and retirement home was likely to close as early as January first of the new year. Sister Jean Bessette chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home confirmed that OLA may close but no timetable established.
qrockonline.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve District schedules Veterans Memorial Trail ribbon cutting
The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, for a new 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail in Homer Township. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the new 167th Street pedestrian tunnel in Lockport. Attendees should park at...
qrockonline.com
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
qrockonline.com
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
qrockonline.com
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
qrockonline.com
Nurses Union File Unfair Labor Practice Against Joliet Hospital
The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Last Friday, October 21st, three nurses were escorted off the campus for complaining about staffing shortages. There were supposed to be 10 nurses on staff in the ER and there were only 4. There were 51 patients in the ER.
qrockonline.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
