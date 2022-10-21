ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

ATU Business Students Raise Funds for Scholarship

Students in Dr. Stephen Jones’ fall 2022 Small Business Management classes deployed their entrepreneurial skills over a one-week period to support a scholarship program that benefits their peers. The 42 participating ATU School of Business students invested no more than $5 of their own money in a variety of...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

ATU-Ozark Offering Leaders in the Industry Series

Barry Bateman, maintenance technician at ABB in Ozark, was the guest speaker at the first Leaders in the Industry event of the 2022-23 academic year at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. Bateman’s presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20, was entitled “Adding Value to the Modern Work Environment” and was part of ATU-Ozark’s...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Williamson Hall Dining Room Dinner Series Continues

Week two of the Williamson Hall Dining Room fall 2022 dinner series at Arkansas Tech University will feature the flavors of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed

A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway

The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart

Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
STUTTGART, AR
localmemphis.com

Early voting in Arkansas: What you need to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting will begin on Monday, October 24, and poll workers have been gearing up for what they hope will be a big turnout. But before you head out to vote, you'll want to make sure to have a plan. "Election day and early voting,...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker

Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
STUTTGART, AR

