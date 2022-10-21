Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Business Students Raise Funds for Scholarship
Students in Dr. Stephen Jones’ fall 2022 Small Business Management classes deployed their entrepreneurial skills over a one-week period to support a scholarship program that benefits their peers. The 42 participating ATU School of Business students invested no more than $5 of their own money in a variety of...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU-Ozark Offering Leaders in the Industry Series
Barry Bateman, maintenance technician at ABB in Ozark, was the guest speaker at the first Leaders in the Industry event of the 2022-23 academic year at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. Bateman’s presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20, was entitled “Adding Value to the Modern Work Environment” and was part of ATU-Ozark’s...
Conway High School teacher receives Fulbright Award and is being sent to Vietnam
Conway High School teacher Leslee Tell was awarded the Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and is being sent to Vietnam for the Fulbright Teacher Exchanges project.
AARP Arkansas hosting ShredFest to provide free document shredding services
Arkansans looking for a way to get rid of old records will have an option this weekend to do so in a secure way that won’t put their information at risk.
The Supernatural State – Old Arkansas State House
Among Little Rock's bustling downtown lies a piece of its history, the former seat of government and home to its earliest laws.
arkansastechnews.com
Williamson Hall Dining Room Dinner Series Continues
Week two of the Williamson Hall Dining Room fall 2022 dinner series at Arkansas Tech University will feature the flavors of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program.
ualrpublicradio.org
Faith leaders urge Black Arkansans to vote, be informed
A coalition of Black churches in central Arkansas is forming to help boost voter turnout this election cycle. Representatives from fraternities, sororities and local congregations met Monday to announce the initiative, called “Get Fired Up: Meet Us At The Polls.”. Phillip L. Pointer Sr., senior pastor of Saint Mark...
Have You Heard About the Cannabis-Themed Eatery in Arkansas?
The next time you are in Little Rock, Arkansas and you have the munchies, Cheba Hut just might be the hippest place to go that's because it's the first cannabis-themed restaurant in Arkansas that's really groovy. Based out of Colorado, Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was founded in 1998 by Scott...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway
The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Regenia Earlywine of Stuttgart
Regenia Earlywine, 79, of Stuttgart, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Earlywine was born June 28, 1943, in Ozark, Ark. She was a graduate of Ozark High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University. She was a teacher in the Stuttgart Public Schools retiring after 40 years. She was a member of First Christian Church.
localmemphis.com
Early voting in Arkansas: What you need to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting will begin on Monday, October 24, and poll workers have been gearing up for what they hope will be a big turnout. But before you head out to vote, you'll want to make sure to have a plan. "Election day and early voting,...
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Russellville Police Department respond to a disturbance involving weapons
Little Rock, Arkansas – On Sunday night, the Russellville Police Department reported that police had been called to a disturbance involving guns. Officers claim that at 6:56 p.m. they arrived at the 600 block of West J Street. The person who called stated that the male involved had a...
Morrilton re-opens Playland after 13-year closure
Playland is opening their doors yet again to the public, after a 13-year closure.
Joseph Pinion Kinda Overlooked but Stepped Up in Opener
Not getting the publicity of others, Russellville freshman may be answer to question.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Getting to know Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker
Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.
