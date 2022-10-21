Read full article on original website
Robert Compton
2d ago
surprise. no different then rent. when no one could do anything about not paying. people chose not to pay there rent same as the water bill. play victim and say how it's there right etc. but when shut off time comes oh here is your money
Robert Tatman
2d ago
it's about time these leeches start paying for what they use
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Arab American News
FEMA officials join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to discuss Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city was recently visited by a number of officials to discuss proposed improvements to the flood-prone Ecorse Creek area and flood mitigation solutions. FEMA Region V Administrator Thomas Sivak, FEMA support staff, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), representatives from Senator Gary Peters’ office and Wayne...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. "We want to have an impact, not just spiritually but naturally," said Pastor Spencer T....
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
fox2detroit.com
Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
The Oakland Press
Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
Tv20detroit.com
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
candgnews.com
Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations
WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
MSNBC
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.
This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
NBC Philadelphia
There Are Only 4 U.S. Cities Where the Average American Can Afford a Starter Home
With homeownership costs doubling since last year, the market for starter homes has become unaffordable for most buyers in all but four major U.S. cities, according to a recent study published by real estate site Point2. Those cities are:. Detroit. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis, Tennessee. Oklahoma City. Starter homes are generally...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Like free gas? Check out these 5 Detroit gas stations that could fill up your tank
DETROIT – Five Detroit gas stations are giving away free gas to drivers on Sunday. From 11 a.m., the Citadel of Praise is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway and dividing it among five Detroit gas stations. Each gas station will be giving out $5,000 of gas, where they...
candgnews.com
Graffiti along freeway in Center Line investigated
CENTER LINE — Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine said there will be a thorough investigation into graffiti bearing “phallic symbols” and “racist and homophobic words” found in the city. In a press release sent Oct. 18, Champine said black and orange spray paint was...
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand removal of insurrection attendee who works for Macomb County Clerk's Office
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Macomb County residents want a woman who attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election to be removed from her role at the clerk's office. Genevieve Peters works with departments to train them, Clerk Anthony Forlini said. She...
michiganchronicle.com
How Neighborhoods Are Using Community Land Trusts to Slow Gentrification
Mark Crain, left, executive Director at Dream of Detroit talks community organizing with housing and land developments into a multi-purpose CLT. This story is part one of two series covering the different community land trusts developing in Detroit as alternatives to traditional home and land ownership. As many Detroiters find...
getnews.info
Trustworthy Insurance Company in Sterling Heights, MI
Being covered by an insurance policy is essential. Without insurance, a person will have many costs when it comes to matters they have little or no control over. Everyone should work with a trusted insurance company for the best experience. Sterling Heights, MI – Envision Insurance Agency is a professional...
downriversundaytimes.com
Discount store manager suspected of embezzlement
TAYLOR — A regional asset protection manager of a chain dollar store reported on Oct. 7 that he suspected that the assistant manager of the Taylor store had embezzled more than $7,000 by failing to deposit store funds on Sept. 25, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1 to its local financial institution, which is within walking distance of the store.
Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities
The decline in drug raids began well before voters passed Proposition 1 in 2018
Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries
A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots
Sherikia L. Hawkins had faced up to 14 years in prison on six felony counts
