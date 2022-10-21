A Florida woman’s catch of a pompano off the coast of Georgia has been certified and tied the record for the species. On October 9, Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Florida caught a 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island. Her catch is tied with the previous record holder. Laura Cheek landed a 1-pound, 7-ounce Florida Pompano on Sea Island in 1982. With 22 years of holding the title, her catch has set the bar high for future anglers. All On Georgia reports that Sanders’ Pompano fish was 12 inches long, starting from the fork. However, only weight factors into the record.

