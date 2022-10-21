Read full article on original website
pontevedrarecorder.com
Quotable: Ponte Vedra vs. Orange Park football
“On the goal line I just try to plow through,” Case said. “It’s all about gets those last couple of yards. When you find the end zone, it’s just such a relief.”. “I want to thank my o-line because it’s definitely not possible without them opening up the holes,” Case said.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades
Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
Betting Line For Georgia vs. Florida Is Biggest In Forever
Georgia will look to maintain its No. 1 ranking when facing Florida on Saturday. While the storied rivalry has gone back and forth in recent years, the sportsbooks aren't expecting much of a fight at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. As noted by OnlyGators.com, the Bulldogs are 22-point favorites over the...
Florida Woman Ties Major Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record With Catch
A Florida woman’s catch of a pompano off the coast of Georgia has been certified and tied the record for the species. On October 9, Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Florida caught a 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island. Her catch is tied with the previous record holder. Laura Cheek landed a 1-pound, 7-ounce Florida Pompano on Sea Island in 1982. With 22 years of holding the title, her catch has set the bar high for future anglers. All On Georgia reports that Sanders’ Pompano fish was 12 inches long, starting from the fork. However, only weight factors into the record.
Timber Farm brings the terror to Good Morning Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terror on the Timber Farm takes a new twist on a haunted house with 4 haunted trails. Dawn Grant of Amelia Shotgun Sports visited GMJ Saturday morning to describe the activities that guests can experience when they venture into Terror on the Timber Farms. There are...
tourcounsel.com
Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)
A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
cohaitungchi.com
25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips
Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
Action News Jax
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
First Coast News
Unique cloud spotted in the sky over the NAS Jax Airshow
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Something was spotted via a First Coast News Weather Watcher in the sky over NAS Jacksonville during the airshow and it was not a aircraft. Check here for the latest weather forecast. It was a sun dog! This unique and uncommon cloud was seen on Sunday...
Action News Jax
Welcome home sailors: USS Wichita crew returns 7 months at sea
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week was a special homecoming for the women and men in the Navy and aboard the USS Wichita. They returned home after months away from their family and friends. Action News Jax reports from Naval Station Mayport on the emotional homecoming. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
folioweekly.com
Folio Weed : Borders On the Sublime
Richard Bruce Borders died in his sleep sometime on Sept. 6, 2022. A wellness check revealed a complete and total absence of wellness, and that was some of the harshest news to come this way in this entire tragic year. Our friends at the Jacksonville Music Experience (a fantastic platform run by WJCT) carried a very nice obituary written by Daniel A. Brown, who in a previous role as <Folio>’s Arts and Entertainment editor also wrote an exceptional cover feature on Borders back in 2017.
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: West coast of Mexico hit by Cat. 3 hurricane Roslyn
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Man in surgery after shooting at Florida Club at Deerwood apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting at the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartment Homes on Jacksonville's Southside Saturday night. A man was shot multiple times after a fight between "family and friends," in the apartment complex's parking lot, JSO said. Multiple people were arrested...
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth grade student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Yulee Middle School Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a report of a student bringing a firearm and the school was placed on a hold...
