Fernandina Beach, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

Quotable: Ponte Vedra vs. Orange Park football

“On the goal line I just try to plow through,” Case said. “It’s all about gets those last couple of yards. When you find the end zone, it’s just such a relief.”. “I want to thank my o-line because it’s definitely not possible without them opening up the holes,” Case said.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades

Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Betting Line For Georgia vs. Florida Is Biggest In Forever

Georgia will look to maintain its No. 1 ranking when facing Florida on Saturday. While the storied rivalry has gone back and forth in recent years, the sportsbooks aren't expecting much of a fight at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. As noted by OnlyGators.com, the Bulldogs are 22-point favorites over the...
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Ties Major Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record With Catch

A Florida woman’s catch of a pompano off the coast of Georgia has been certified and tied the record for the species. On October 9, Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Florida caught a 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island. Her catch is tied with the previous record holder. Laura Cheek landed a 1-pound, 7-ounce Florida Pompano on Sea Island in 1982. With 22 years of holding the title, her catch has set the bar high for future anglers. All On Georgia reports that Sanders’ Pompano fish was 12 inches long, starting from the fork. However, only weight factors into the record.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)

A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Unique cloud spotted in the sky over the NAS Jax Airshow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Something was spotted via a First Coast News Weather Watcher in the sky over NAS Jacksonville during the airshow and it was not a aircraft. Check here for the latest weather forecast. It was a sun dog! This unique and uncommon cloud was seen on Sunday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Welcome home sailors: USS Wichita crew returns 7 months at sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week was a special homecoming for the women and men in the Navy and aboard the USS Wichita. They returned home after months away from their family and friends. Action News Jax reports from Naval Station Mayport on the emotional homecoming. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Folio Weed : Borders On the Sublime

Richard Bruce Borders died in his sleep sometime on Sept. 6, 2022. A wellness check revealed a complete and total absence of wellness, and that was some of the harshest news to come this way in this entire tragic year. Our friends at the Jacksonville Music Experience (a fantastic platform run by WJCT) carried a very nice obituary written by Daniel A. Brown, who in a previous role as <Folio>’s Arts and Entertainment editor also wrote an exceptional cover feature on Borders back in 2017.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

