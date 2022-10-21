Read full article on original website
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
1 Bank Robber Caught 'Red Handed' - 1 Still at Large
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
Carjackers Drag Driver in Bronx
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The Hub
Legislator Drucker Celebrates Plainview Hospital’s Magnet Designation
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) joined Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, Plainview Hospital Executive Director Michael Fener and hospital staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate its Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing. Plainview Hospital underwent its three-day Magnet survey...
Fundraiser for Dolan Center to Honor Laura and Xavier Palacios
Laura and Xavier Palacios will be honored at a fundraiser on Nov. 4. The Social will benefit the Dolan Family Health Center. The pair has been active in supporting residents throughout Huntington; he is a trustee for the Huntington school district and she has been Read More ...
Suffolk Legislator Trotta Recognizes Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park Fire Department as 2022 Healthcare Hero
The Suffolk County Legislature created an annual recognition program so that each legislator would designate a Healthcare Hero from his or her legislative district to acknowledge their work as a frontline healthcare worker and their service to the community. Legislator Trotta names Captain Ann Marie Murray of Kings Park as...
Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY
Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
Spooky Feast: Farmingdale's Haunted House of Hamburgers caters to Halloween fans
Dubbed the spookiest restaurant on Long Island, the tricked-out eatery serves up all kinds of haunted meal options.
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
East End property sales tax heads to vote
One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
LIRR Tests to Limit Service Between Huntington-Port Jefferson
Long Island Rail Road service between Port Jefferson and Huntington will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for testing. The railroad will be conducting Sperry Rail Testing, looking for defects in the rail. The LIRR will provide buses to accommodate Read More ...
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Long Island Expressway project completed early
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the Long Island Expressway resurfacing project had been completed ahead of schedule. The $80.1 million project from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was completed a month early – six months after work began. Another pavement renewal project, the Southern State Parkway in […] The post Long Island Expressway project completed early appeared first on Transportation Today.
31 Halloween events on the North Shore
Halloween is such a fun time of year and celebrations have come early, with many fun and spooky events happening this weekend in addition to next weekend. Here are 31 Halloween events on the North Shore to enjoy. Centerport. Storytime Under the Stars. See your favorite Halloween storybooks come to...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success
Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.24.22
• We’re expecting showers and possibly a thunderstorm today. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high temperature will be near 66 degrees, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 miles per hour and new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Drizzle is expected to continue overnight, with a low around 56. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
2 Killed In Crash Near Miller Place Intersection
Police are investigating a crash that killed two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in Miller Place. A 35-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe, Suffolk County Police said.
Times … and dates: Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2022
*See more events on our Halloween calendar on this website. From Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, over 30 participating businesses along Main Street and East Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson will display original artwork by local artists for public viewing in their front windows. The event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Night Herons. Maps are available at participating businesses and at the chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, call 473-1414.
Anker, Kornreich host educational forum on substance misuse
Despite the pouring rain outside, dozens of locals gathered at Mount Sinai High School on Thursday, Oct. 13, for an educational forum on substance misuse prevention. Hosted by Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai), who chairs the county’s addiction prevention and support advisory panel, the event brought together various entities. In her presentation, Anker emphasized the outsized rate of drug-related fatalities in the area.
Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
