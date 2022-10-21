Read full article on original website
SandStorm Launches On-Demand Metaverse Builds with 5 Virtual World Partners
The largest metaverse builder community SandStorm has launched its self-serve build proposals, making it easier for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a builder marketplace that currently spans 5 virtual worlds and eventually plans to expand across the entire open metaverse. Through direct partnerships with virtual worlds, they’ve enabled...
Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Capital Markets Group Into Middle East and Africa
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Andy Cairns has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa, Capital Markets, based in Dubai. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for building and leading the firm’s Capital Markets business in the region, working alongside senior colleagues to deliver a full spectrum of global capital options to regional clients, and providing access to Middle Eastern capital for clients across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005624/en/ Andy Cairns joins Houlihan Lokey to head Capital Markets in the Middle East and Africa (Photo: Business Wire)
Crypto exchange Bybit announces investment in KOSDAQ-listed T-Scientific
Bybit has invested in T-Scientific Co., Ltd, a move that would enable it to expand its presence in the Korean blockchain market. Bybit, one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it had completed a convertible bonds investment in KOSDAQ-listed, T-Scientific Co., Ltd. (“T-Scientific”). According...
More fashion brand labels will enter the NFT space, says Cool Cats co-founder
Evan Luza, the co-founder of Cool Cats, says he believes more fashion brand labels will enter the NFT space in the coming. Evan Luza, the co-founder of Cool Cats, a blue-chip NFT project with a host of charming characters and rich narrative, told Bitcoin.com in a recent interview that he expects more growth in the nonfungible token (NFT) space over the coming years.
