Read full article on original website
Related
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast
Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
The Weather Channel
When Is The First Freeze? Here's What The Averages Say
The first freeze occurs at a different date, on average, in each region of the United States. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later than average. Mountainous regions generally reach 32 degrees before areas less influenced by terrain. The first freeze of the...
natureworldnews.com
What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States
The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
NOAA releases winter weather outlook: How La Niña will impact your state
The Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
natureworldnews.com
Massive Cold Wave to Bring Snow Across the Eastern United States Next Week
A cold wave is likely to affect large parts of the Eastern United States next week, bringing winterlike cold and snow, according to US meteorologists. A mass of cold air has been moving from Canada toward the Continental US, prompting weather forecasts to compare its effect similar to late fall or November weather that North America typically goes through each year.
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Freeze Alerts Issued For Over 70 Million Americans As Cold Air Season Hits Midwest, South, & East
It’s fall here in the U.S. but soon enough, more than 70 million Americans are going to experience winter-like temperatures, with freeze alerts issued to folks in the Midwest, South, and East. However, that’s just the beginning. Fox Weather reports that with frost and freeze alerts active nationwide, areas...
AOL Corp
NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought
Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially in the West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
WBBJ
Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely
We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.
natureworldnews.com
Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]
Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/23 Sunday morning forecast
What a spectacular late October day we had Saturday! With temps in the mid to upper 60s and crystal-clear skies, it really felt amazing. Unfortunately, the nice weather will not last for the rest of the weekend, as a coastal low is poised to move into the area.Saturday night, clouds increased ahead of the low. This helped keep low temperatures milder than previous nights, as we saw a low of 53 in the city, while the surrounding suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 40s.Sunday begins with clouds, but rain won't likely move in until after 2 p.m. Eastern Long Island may see some showers before this, though. Showers should be on and off until around midnight, with the heaviest of rain occurring around 7:30 p.m.Rainfall totals look to range between .25 to .75, with the highest amounts from the city and points south and east. Isolated higher amounts are certainly possible, though.Sunday will also be much cooler than Saturday, with a high of 62. For Sunday night, showers will decrease in coverage and intensity, but may linger longer over Eastern Island. It will be mild with a low of 56.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
National Weather Service predicts colder, snowier winter in Southeast Wisconsin
The National Weather Service (NWS) Climate Prediction Center believes this winter will be colder and snowier than average in Southeast Wisconsin.
Comments / 0