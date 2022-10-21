ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

When Is The First Freeze? Here's What The Averages Say

The first freeze occurs at a different date, on average, in each region of the United States. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later than average. Mountainous regions generally reach 32 degrees before areas less influenced by terrain. The first freeze of the...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Massive Cold Wave to Bring Snow Across the Eastern United States Next Week

A cold wave is likely to affect large parts of the Eastern United States next week, bringing winterlike cold and snow, according to US meteorologists. A mass of cold air has been moving from Canada toward the Continental US, prompting weather forecasts to compare its effect similar to late fall or November weather that North America typically goes through each year.
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
AOL Corp

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially in the West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
WBBJ

Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely

We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/23 Sunday morning forecast

What a spectacular late October day we had Saturday! With temps in the mid to upper 60s and crystal-clear skies, it really felt amazing. Unfortunately, the nice weather will not last for the rest of the weekend, as a coastal low is poised to move into the area.Saturday night, clouds increased ahead of the low. This helped keep low temperatures milder than previous nights, as we saw a low of 53 in the city, while the surrounding suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 40s.Sunday begins with clouds, but rain won't likely move in until after 2 p.m. Eastern Long Island may see some showers before this, though. Showers should be on and off until around midnight, with the heaviest of rain occurring around 7:30 p.m.Rainfall totals look to range between .25 to .75, with the highest amounts from the city and points south and east. Isolated higher amounts are certainly possible, though.Sunday will also be much cooler than Saturday, with a high of 62. For Sunday night, showers will decrease in coverage and intensity, but may linger longer over Eastern Island. It will be mild with a low of 56.
Narcity

BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow

B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Comments / 0

Community Policy