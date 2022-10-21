Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Millions of PCs branded dangerous as Microsoft warns users to act now
MICROSOFT users are being warned about dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities that have yet to be patched. On Tuesday, Microsoft fixed more than 85 common vulnerabilities for its monthly Patch day. It also patched a single zero-day flaw that was considered dangerous to Microsoft systems. However, two other zero-days discovered in Exchange...
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Someone wrote a Javascript app that accurately emulates Windows 95 on almost any platform
Throwback Thursday: Are you yearning for the days when operating systems were simpler and less bloated? If you have fond memories of the early days of Microsoft Windows and want a quick nostalgia fix, instead of pulling that 1995 laptop out of the attic, just download Windows 95.exe. You may...
Microsoft’s smart goggles ‘would have got us killed’, army reportedly says
Smart goggles made for the military by Microsoft failed four out of six tests that could put users at risk, an army report apparently states.The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggles, which are an adapted version of its Hololens product, projects holographic information over the visible environment – theoretically giving the wearer more data via a “heads-up display”.This can include night and thermal vision, tactical edge computing, situational awareness, and passive targeting, powered by Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.However, testimony from users is very critical: "The devices would have gotten us killed," one said, as the light generated by the goggles...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
WhatsApp is getting major new update on Android as Mark Zuckerberg connects it to Metaverse
THERE will now be a crossover between WhatsApp and the Metaverse in a new update for the Android application. WhatsApp beta will officially be bringing the ability for its users to have their Metaverse avatar within the platform, per WABetaInfo. Those who have the WhatsApp beta update 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9...
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
techunwrapped.com
DuckDuckGo for Mac is still in beta, but you can try it now if you’re interested
It’s costing DuckDuckGo have their web browser ready for PC, but despite the slowness, they are making progress and when we are on the way to completing a year since its existence was known, macOS users can now install the beta version of it at will. Summing up, the...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
The 10th-generation iPad leaves education users behind
If you’re an education user, the new 10th-generation iPad wasn’t made for you. Since Apple began to differentiate the iPad lineup with the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro, the base model iPad slowly fell into the role of the beginner iPad and the iPad for education. The low cost of the base model made it a clear competitor with Google’s Chromebooks, and, since most kids end up with an iPad as their first “computer,” it’s easy for educators to deploy the tablet in schools as most students are familiar with the operating system.
Microsoft shares a glimpse of its new Microsoft 365 app
The Office app will be rebranded as Microsoft 365 later this year. Alongside the name change, the app will receive several new features, many of which are shown off in a new video from Microsoft.
Microsoft's PC Manager app submitted to Microsoft Store, though it's still hidden
Microsoft recently submitted its PC Manager app to the Microsoft Store. The app allows users to optimize their PC by managing storage, selecting which apps run at startup, and performing a health check.
itsecuritywire.com
EnigmaSoft Launches NEW SpyHunter Pro to Fight Malware
Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the launch of HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, launching on 30th June. The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 Get October Update In The US
Samsung is rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US. The latest foldables follow dozens of other Galaxy devices in receiving this month’s security update. It patches more than 50 vulnerabilities. The Galaxy Z Fold...
thebiochronicle.com
Remote 1 APK 2022 Download For Android
If you’re looking for Remote 1 APK 2022 Download For Android, you’ve come to the right place. This hacking tool is easy to use, bypasses factory reset protection, and allows you to wipe your device remotely. It’s also free to download and install, so there’s no reason not to try it out. To get Remote 1 Apk, tap here.
Cult of Mac
Bundle this refurbished MacBook Pro with lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $450
If you’re on a quest to boost your efficiency during daily computer-related tasks, there’s a limited-time bundle to know about leading up to Apple Day, which comes on October 21. During our Apple Day sale, we’re dropping prices on our favorite Apple refurbs. This includes a 2015 MacBook...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the wc Command in Linux
Linux provides a vast number of command-line tools to help simplify your everyday tasks. One of these tools is the wc command. wc is your go-to command when you need to know the number of words in a file or even how many files exist in a particular directory. But that's not all the wc command does. Read on to discover what the wc command is and how to use it effectively on Linux.
Revolutionary smart glasses let deaf people see conversations in real-time
What if everything you said was immediately subtitled and shared with deaf people around you? That seems to be the idea behind XRAI Glass, a new software solution being paired with Nreal’s AR glasses. The software allows users to connect the glasses directly to their Android phone and then have conversations around them subtitled directly in their field of view.
