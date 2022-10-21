ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The US Sun

Millions of PCs branded dangerous as Microsoft warns users to act now

MICROSOFT users are being warned about dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities that have yet to be patched. On Tuesday, Microsoft fixed more than 85 common vulnerabilities for its monthly Patch day. It also patched a single zero-day flaw that was considered dangerous to Microsoft systems. However, two other zero-days discovered in Exchange...
techunwrapped.com

Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop

One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
The Independent

Microsoft’s smart goggles ‘would have got us killed’, army reportedly says

Smart goggles made for the military by Microsoft failed four out of six tests that could put users at risk, an army report apparently states.The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggles, which are an adapted version of its Hololens product, projects holographic information over the visible environment – theoretically giving the wearer more data via a “heads-up display”.This can include  night and thermal vision, tactical edge computing, situational awareness, and passive targeting, powered by Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.However, testimony from users is very critical: "The devices would have gotten us killed," one said, as the light generated by the goggles...
Android Headlines

Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20

Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
BGR.com

The 10th-generation iPad leaves education users behind

If you’re an education user, the new 10th-generation iPad wasn’t made for you. Since Apple began to differentiate the iPad lineup with the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro, the base model iPad slowly fell into the role of the beginner iPad and the iPad for education. The low cost of the base model made it a clear competitor with Google’s Chromebooks, and, since most kids end up with an iPad as their first “computer,” it’s easy for educators to deploy the tablet in schools as most students are familiar with the operating system.
itsecuritywire.com

EnigmaSoft Launches NEW SpyHunter Pro to Fight Malware

EnigmaSoft Launches NEW SpyHunter Pro to Fight Malware
Android Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 Get October Update In The US

Samsung is rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US. The latest foldables follow dozens of other Galaxy devices in receiving this month’s security update. It patches more than 50 vulnerabilities. The Galaxy Z Fold...
thebiochronicle.com

Remote 1 APK 2022 Download For Android

If you’re looking for Remote 1 APK 2022 Download For Android, you’ve come to the right place. This hacking tool is easy to use, bypasses factory reset protection, and allows you to wipe your device remotely. It’s also free to download and install, so there’s no reason not to try it out. To get Remote 1 Apk, tap here.
makeuseof.com

How to Use the wc Command in Linux

Linux provides a vast number of command-line tools to help simplify your everyday tasks. One of these tools is the wc command. wc is your go-to command when you need to know the number of words in a file or even how many files exist in a particular directory. But that's not all the wc command does. Read on to discover what the wc command is and how to use it effectively on Linux.
BGR.com

Revolutionary smart glasses let deaf people see conversations in real-time

What if everything you said was immediately subtitled and shared with deaf people around you? That seems to be the idea behind XRAI Glass, a new software solution being paired with Nreal’s AR glasses. The software allows users to connect the glasses directly to their Android phone and then have conversations around them subtitled directly in their field of view.

