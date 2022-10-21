Read full article on original website
Related
Uinta County Herald
Local dentist mauled by a grizzly bear
According to a Sublette County Sheriff's Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue press release Evanston resident Lee Francis, a local dentist and hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear. Francis and his son were hunting in the Rock Creek area of the Sawtooth Mountains east of Bondurant. Francis was...
Uinta County Herald
The Uinta County Herald has a new managing editor
Brandy Robben started as the new editor at the Uinta County Herald on October 13 and is busy learning the ropes of the newspaper production world. “I am excited to become a part of this newspaper family,” Robben said, “and continuing to become an integral part of the community.”
Uinta County Herald
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for its volunteers
Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
Uinta County Herald
City council approves allowance of more than one kitchen in a dwelling unit
In a very brief meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the City Council began with the third and final reading of the proposed amendment to the city code regarding how many kitchens a home may be allowed. Attorney Boal advised the council they needed to first vote on the definition changes...
Comments / 0